Baylor Football Report Card: Three Positions Earn 'A' Grade From Win vs. Iowa State

After a slow start, the Bears found a way to take over against Iowa State, winning 42-31 on Homecoming. While some position groups struggled, others stepped up and helped Baylor secure the win.

Quarterback: A

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs with the the ball ahead of Iowa State defensive end Jace Gilbert (55) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway finished the game with 229 passing yards, going 16-for-28 with two touchdowns. He also added 119 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With Lagway fully healthy, Baylor's offense has a different dimension, as his ability to make plays with his legs makes him a major threat for opposing defenses.

Wide Receivers: B+

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. (18) scores on a 62 yard touchdown catch during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receivers came up with a few explosive plays, including a 62-yard touchdown reception from Taz Williams. Gavin Freeman led the group with six catches for 60 yards, while Dre'lon Miller added one reception for 32 yards. Louis Brown IV finished with two catches for 17 yards, and Jadon Porter hauled in one pass for six yards.

Running Backs: B

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball for a 33 yard touchdown during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryelan Morris led the running backs with 50 yards on nine carries and found the end zone twice. Caden Knighten added 26 yards on seven carries, while Michael Turner finished with 11 yards on just two attempts. It wasn't a very productive day for this group outside of Morris' two touchdowns, but they were still able to contribute to Baylor's offensive success.

Tight End: A

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor tight end Tony Livingston (10) catches a touchdown pass against Iowa State cornerback Seth Johnson (3) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Livingston made an impressive one-handed grab in the end zone and finished the game with three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Livingston has been a productive piece of Baylor's offense over the past two games, and his recent performances have made him a reliable target in the passing game.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Offensive Line: B

The offensive line did its job and helped create some big plays for the Bears. While the running game was never dominant, the blocking on designed runs for Lagway was solid and helped open up opportunities for him to make plays with his legs.

Defensive Line: C+

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) is tackled by Baylor linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was able to create some good pressure at times, but struggled to slow down Iowa State's rushing attack. The Cyclones finished with 216 rushing yards. Running back Aiden Flora picked up 182 of them. While the Bears had some success getting into the backfield, they struggled to consistently stop Flora and the Iowa State ground game.

The Bears' defense finished with three sacks and nine tackles for loss, showing it could create pressure and disrupt Iowa State's offense. However, the Cyclones' rushing attack caused problems throughout the game.

Linebackers: C

Travion Barnes led the linebackers with eight total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. With the Cyclones picking up 216 yards on the ground, the linebackers aren't receiving a good grade for their performance.

Secondary: C+

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) deflects a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr. (13) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State was able to pick up 256 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. There were some positives, but it wasn't a great performance for this group.

Special Teams: A

No field goals were attempted by Rhett Armstrong, but he went 6-for-6 on extra points. Palmer Williams had six punts, averaging 43.7 yards per punt, and pinned the Cyclones inside their own 20-yard line twice.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.