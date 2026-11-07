6 Studs & 1 Dud From Baylor's 42-31 Win Against Iowa State

In Joe Klanderman's first home game as interim head coach for the Bears, several players stood out higher than the rest while a few others underperformed in the 42-31 win against Iowa State. A slow start by the Bears, but eventually picking up, had them leading at halftime 21-17. The second half would see the Bears' offense continue to increase their lead and their defense would bend but not break, ultimately winning the game 42-31. The Bears now find themselves 6-3 on the season (4-2 in the Big 12).

Stud: QB DJ Lagway

It won't earn him another co-offensive Big 12 player of the week, but DJ Lagway took care of the ball against the Cyclones. However, Lagway had a very respectable day going 16-28 for 229 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, while also running for 119 yards on 13 carries and scoring once on the ground as well.

Stud: WR Gavin Freeman

Blanketed by coverage on nearly every play, ISU certainly tried to limit Gavin Freeman's ability to get open. They did not stop Freeman from catching six passes for 60 yards though. When you need to gain a first down, Freeman has been an excellent option to target this season and he continued his streak of being among Baylor's most consistent players.

Stud: TE Tony Livingston

Another game, another touchdown for the 6-foot-6 tight end. This time, proving that he only needs one hand to catch them as he scored the Bears first touchdown of the day off of a DJ Lagway pass in the 2nd quarter.

Stud: P Palmer Williams

The best punter in college football 💪@palmerw87 has been named to the @RayGuyAward Midseason Watch List. pic.twitter.com/jeNwwv3SXJ — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 6, 2026

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A finalist for the Ray Guy Award, and you can see why. Palmer Williams is the best punter in college football with his combination of power and control. When called upon, Williams is going to flip field position and often pin the opponent near their own goal line as he did in this game.

Stud: C Koltin Sieracki

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN

BEARS LEAD

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Baylor 21, Iowa State 17 | 0:30 2Q #SicEm pic.twitter.com/7FymGlXIZA — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 7, 2026

On an absolute heads-up play, Koltin Sieracki saw that Lagway had fumbled the ball on his way into the end zone and managed to fall on top of it. The effort saw Sieracki secure the touchdown (and the lead) for the Bears just before halftime.

Normally under fire as a member of the often listed as "Duds" Bears O-line, it certainly can't be said that Sieracki is ever taking a play off. However, in instances such as this, I'm willing to forgive a mistake or two made in this game.

Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense

Living in the backfield 😤 pic.twitter.com/XA1uGHUqWr — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 5, 2026

Another week for the Bears defense, and another smothering performance added to their running tally sheet. 3 SKs and 9 TFLs for the Bears' defense. The Bears may have given up over 200 yards on the ground, but they held firm when it mattered most.

Dud: QB Nate Bennett

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor quarterback Nate Bennett (12) is sacked by Iowa State defensive end Blake Hawkins (91) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, he only played one down against ISU. Yes, it was only because Lagway's helmet came off. No, I don't view Nate Bennett as a bad player. However, coming in only to get sacked is among the worst potential outcomes that could have happened. It just shows how valuable Lagway truly is on offense though.

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