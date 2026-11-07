6 Studs & 1 Dud From Baylor's 42-31 Win Against Iowa State
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In Joe Klanderman's first home game as interim head coach for the Bears, several players stood out higher than the rest while a few others underperformed in the 42-31 win against Iowa State. A slow start by the Bears, but eventually picking up, had them leading at halftime 21-17. The second half would see the Bears' offense continue to increase their lead and their defense would bend but not break, ultimately winning the game 42-31. The Bears now find themselves 6-3 on the season (4-2 in the Big 12).
Stud: QB DJ Lagway
It won't earn him another co-offensive Big 12 player of the week, but DJ Lagway took care of the ball against the Cyclones. However, Lagway had a very respectable day going 16-28 for 229 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, while also running for 119 yards on 13 carries and scoring once on the ground as well.
Stud: WR Gavin Freeman
Blanketed by coverage on nearly every play, ISU certainly tried to limit Gavin Freeman's ability to get open. They did not stop Freeman from catching six passes for 60 yards though. When you need to gain a first down, Freeman has been an excellent option to target this season and he continued his streak of being among Baylor's most consistent players.
Stud: TE Tony Livingston
Another game, another touchdown for the 6-foot-6 tight end. This time, proving that he only needs one hand to catch them as he scored the Bears first touchdown of the day off of a DJ Lagway pass in the 2nd quarter.
Stud: P Palmer Williams
A finalist for the Ray Guy Award, and you can see why. Palmer Williams is the best punter in college football with his combination of power and control. When called upon, Williams is going to flip field position and often pin the opponent near their own goal line as he did in this game.
Stud: C Koltin Sieracki
On an absolute heads-up play, Koltin Sieracki saw that Lagway had fumbled the ball on his way into the end zone and managed to fall on top of it. The effort saw Sieracki secure the touchdown (and the lead) for the Bears just before halftime.
Normally under fire as a member of the often listed as "Duds" Bears O-line, it certainly can't be said that Sieracki is ever taking a play off. However, in instances such as this, I'm willing to forgive a mistake or two made in this game.
Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense
Another week for the Bears defense, and another smothering performance added to their running tally sheet. 3 SKs and 9 TFLs for the Bears' defense. The Bears may have given up over 200 yards on the ground, but they held firm when it mattered most.
Dud: QB Nate Bennett
Yes, he only played one down against ISU. Yes, it was only because Lagway's helmet came off. No, I don't view Nate Bennett as a bad player. However, coming in only to get sacked is among the worst potential outcomes that could have happened. It just shows how valuable Lagway truly is on offense though.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague