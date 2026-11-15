The Roar Path: Baylor Bears Lose to BYU Cougars to End Their Busy Saturday

Interim Head Coach Joe Klanderman's toughest challenge to date since taking over for Dave Aranda less than a month ago: BYU at night. In what could be simultaneously hostile and friendly environment, Provo, Utah and the Cougars of BYU played host to Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 14th. Ultimately losing 28-7, BYU was simply the better, more prepared, and more complete team on Saturday.

Actual Factual

Total Plays: Baylor 60 - BYU 72

Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 79 - BYU 189

Time of Possession: Baylor 22:59 - BYU 37:01

Third-Down Conversions: Baylor 9/16 - BYU 7-15

Final Score: Baylor 7 - BYU 28

What Just Happened?

1st Quarter: Baylor only ran 9 plays all quarter compared to BYU's 21. Outgained 129 yards to 19, the Bears allowed BYU to methodically march down the field as the Cougars QB Bear Bachmeier would run for both of the games opening touchdowns.

Score: 14-0 BYU lead

2nd Quarter: BYU continued to run the ball down Baylor's throat. Controlling the time of possession with their third drive of the game, the Cougars would hold the ball for 9:03, an 18 play - 96 yard drive that culminated in Bachmeier's third rushing touchdown of the game. Bachmeier would show vulnerability throwing the ball, but with BYU leading 21-0 at halftime, the Cougars were expected to come out in the second half and continue their rushing attack.

Score: 21-0 BYU lead

3rd Quarter: The penalties started adding up for Baylor. However, BYU's offense started to slow down. However, DJ Lagway would throw an interception and spoil a drive for the Bears, handing the ball back to BYU with good field position.

Score: 21-0 BYU lead

4th Quarter: The Bears would actually score their first (and only) touchdown of the game by way of a Matthew Klopfenstein 3-yard reception. That's unfortunately where the good news ends, as even though the Bears defense would provide a few three-and-outs to give the offense opportunity, each of them ended up squandered.

Score: 28-7 BYU wins

Turning Point

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

ICYMI: Due to the nationwide grounding of flights, #Baylor vs. BYU is in jeopardy of starting on time on Saturday.



The Bears are stuck in Waco for the night.



STORY:https://t.co/Mlg4KPno0F pic.twitter.com/Fx8Cz46jwv — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) November 14, 2026

- The FAA grounding all flights on Friday 13th, causing the Bears to fly in the day of the game instead of the night before as they had intended. Regardless to the outcome of tonight's game, this was a massive adjustment compared to how the Bears had originally planned their flight plans.

-The first play of the game was an offensive pass interference penalty against Baylor. That set the Bears in a hole immediately, and they just never crawled out of it. Racking up 80 yards on 9 penalties throughout the game, that's a hard deficit to make up when the offense only gains 238 offensive yards.

- DJ Lagway's INT in the third quarter. Gave the ball back to BYU and instead of culminating in points, Baylor was shut out for third quarter just like the first two.

Bear Necessities & Things You Need to Know

#Baylor suffered a 28-7 loss to BYU. Here are our takeaways.



STORY:https://t.co/tuKo7O7TJP pic.twitter.com/8bsJ6uHzer — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) November 15, 2026

- BYU ran the ball and Baylor simply couldn't stop them from doing it.



- Bear Bachmeier isn't the best quarterback at actually throwing the ball, but he gets results with his feet



- DJ Lagway has all the potential to be the best quarterback, but played tentative and without a killer instinct in this game.



- A record of 6-6 for the Bears is looking like it's got the possibility of becoming a reality. The Bears currently sit at 6-4 overall (4-3 in the Big 12)

Next Week Brings Another Opponent

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Bears return to friendlier confines in Waco next week to take on the CFP No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The penultimate game of the regular season and the final one for the Bears at home, Nov. 21st sets up a game with massive Big 12 Championship as well as CFP implications for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech won their game against Oklahoma State on Saturday 52-27 and will be looking to rise in the CFP rankings after their win.

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