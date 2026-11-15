The Roar Path: Baylor Bears Lose to BYU Cougars to End Their Busy Saturday
In this story:
Interim Head Coach Joe Klanderman's toughest challenge to date since taking over for Dave Aranda less than a month ago: BYU at night. In what could be simultaneously hostile and friendly environment, Provo, Utah and the Cougars of BYU played host to Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 14th. Ultimately losing 28-7, BYU was simply the better, more prepared, and more complete team on Saturday.
Actual Factual
Total Plays: Baylor 60 - BYU 72
Total Rushing Yards: Baylor 79 - BYU 189
Time of Possession: Baylor 22:59 - BYU 37:01
Third-Down Conversions: Baylor 9/16 - BYU 7-15
Final Score: Baylor 7 - BYU 28
What Just Happened?
1st Quarter: Baylor only ran 9 plays all quarter compared to BYU's 21. Outgained 129 yards to 19, the Bears allowed BYU to methodically march down the field as the Cougars QB Bear Bachmeier would run for both of the games opening touchdowns.
Score: 14-0 BYU lead
2nd Quarter: BYU continued to run the ball down Baylor's throat. Controlling the time of possession with their third drive of the game, the Cougars would hold the ball for 9:03, an 18 play - 96 yard drive that culminated in Bachmeier's third rushing touchdown of the game. Bachmeier would show vulnerability throwing the ball, but with BYU leading 21-0 at halftime, the Cougars were expected to come out in the second half and continue their rushing attack.
Score: 21-0 BYU lead
3rd Quarter: The penalties started adding up for Baylor. However, BYU's offense started to slow down. However, DJ Lagway would throw an interception and spoil a drive for the Bears, handing the ball back to BYU with good field position.
Score: 21-0 BYU lead
4th Quarter: The Bears would actually score their first (and only) touchdown of the game by way of a Matthew Klopfenstein 3-yard reception. That's unfortunately where the good news ends, as even though the Bears defense would provide a few three-and-outs to give the offense opportunity, each of them ended up squandered.
Score: 28-7 BYU wins
Turning Point
- The FAA grounding all flights on Friday 13th, causing the Bears to fly in the day of the game instead of the night before as they had intended. Regardless to the outcome of tonight's game, this was a massive adjustment compared to how the Bears had originally planned their flight plans.
-The first play of the game was an offensive pass interference penalty against Baylor. That set the Bears in a hole immediately, and they just never crawled out of it. Racking up 80 yards on 9 penalties throughout the game, that's a hard deficit to make up when the offense only gains 238 offensive yards.
- DJ Lagway's INT in the third quarter. Gave the ball back to BYU and instead of culminating in points, Baylor was shut out for third quarter just like the first two.
Bear Necessities & Things You Need to Know
- BYU ran the ball and Baylor simply couldn't stop them from doing it.
- Bear Bachmeier isn't the best quarterback at actually throwing the ball, but he gets results with his feet
- DJ Lagway has all the potential to be the best quarterback, but played tentative and without a killer instinct in this game.
- A record of 6-6 for the Bears is looking like it's got the possibility of becoming a reality. The Bears currently sit at 6-4 overall (4-3 in the Big 12)
Next Week Brings Another Opponent
The Bears return to friendlier confines in Waco next week to take on the CFP No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The penultimate game of the regular season and the final one for the Bears at home, Nov. 21st sets up a game with massive Big 12 Championship as well as CFP implications for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech won their game against Oklahoma State on Saturday 52-27 and will be looking to rise in the CFP rankings after their win.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague