The No. 12 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders visit the Baylor Bears for a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech suffered its only loss of the season a few weeks ago at Cincinnati, but has since bounced back with three straight wins. That includes a 52-27 upset victory at Oklahoma State last week.

Meanwhile, Baylor had won two in a row prior to a 28-7 loss at BYU last week. The Bears are now 2-3 in their last five games after a 4-1 start.

Baylor got a 59-35 upset win at Texas Tech in their most recent meeting two years ago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech -3.5 (-110)

Baylor +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas Tech -170

Baylor: +142

Total

55.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Texas Tech vs. Baylor How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Texas Tech record: 9-1

Baylor record: 6-4

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Key Players to Watch

Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thomas Castellanos has taken over the starting job at Texas Tech after a lackluster start to the season by junior Will Hammond. Castellanos is with his third team in as many years after starting for Florida State last season.

The fifth-year senior has started the last three games, throwing for 11 touchdowns with no interceptions in that span. Texas Tech is undefeated in those three contests, including wins against ranked opponents in Arizona and Oklahoma State.

Castellanos and the Red Raiders will look to keep that going this week at Baylor.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick

Texas Tech shook off its road loss in Cincinnati earlier this season with multiple wins in a row, including a win over Oklahoma State -- commanding 52-27 victory. It’s now 4-1 on the road this season.

The Red Raiders offense is firing on all cylinders right now with 52 and 53 points in their last two games. Baylor should be able to slow that down a bit, but I’m not so sure that the Bears have the firepower to keep up with Texas Tech in this one.

This is the first time Baylor is a home underdog this season, and the Bears lost 17-6 as -3.5 favorites at home against TCU – the toughest opponent they’ve hosted so far this year.

Pick: Texas Tech -3.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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