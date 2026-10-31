Baylor Football Stock Up, Stock Down After Much-Needed Win at UCF

After consecutive upset losses to TCU and Kansas, the Bears played with a different level of confidence and intensity on both sides of the ball. The offense produced 503 yards, while the defense recorded seven sacks and kept the Knights out of the end zone.

The win was especially encouraging considering UCF had upset No. 2 BYU the previous week. Baylor improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play, moving within one victory of bowl eligibility.

With far more positives than negatives to take away from Friday's performance, here's whose stock is rising and falling as Baylor enters the final stretch of its season.

Stock Up: Joe Klanderman's Head Coaching Chances

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears interim head coach Joe Klanderman during the second quarter against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Klanderman couldn't have scripted a better opening audition for Baylor's permanent head coaching position.

With less than a week to prepare, the longtime defensive coordinator led the Bears to a 32-point road victory over a UCF team that had just upset No. 2 BYU.

While Baylor's defense continued to thrive, holding the Knights without a touchdown and recording seven sacks, the offense's resurgence might have been the biggest development for Klanderman's candidacy.

After managing 30 points combined against TCU and Kansas, Baylor scored 41 against UCF. Klanderman also helped DJ Lagway prepare for the Knights' defense, with the quarterback crediting their film study for several explosive plays.

"We watched film this week, and he helped me pick up something on this defense that we just played," Lagway said. "I've seen it on the field, and it helped me lead to a couple of big plays."

Of course, one impressive victory doesn't erase the uncertainty surrounding Baylor's coaching search. Klanderman still has four regular-season games to prove himself, and the administration will likely consider candidates with more extensive head coaching experience.

But the Bears' response to his leadership was promising, and a few more performances like this could make him a serious contender for the permanent job.

Stock Up: Ryelan Morris

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) avoids a tackle by Central Florida Knights cornerback Jayden Bellamy (1) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryelan Morris continues to make a strong case for more carries in Baylor's crowded backfield.

The freshman led the Bears with 82 rushing yards on 11 attempts against UCF, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. He broke off two 26-yard runs in the second half and finished with more rushing yards than Michael Turner, Caden Knighten and Dawson Pendergrass combined.

Despite his production, Morris has struggled to earn consistent playing time. He received only four carries against Kansas the previous week, and Baylor has frequently changed which running backs receive the most opportunities from game to game.

Friday marked Morris' highest carry total since the Arizona State game, but Turner still led the team with 12 attempts. Baylor doesn't necessarily need to settle on one featured back, but Morris has done enough to warrant a more consistent workload.

Stock Up: Baylor's Explosive Passing Attack

Baylor's offense has shown flashes of its potential throughout the season, but DJ Lagway connected on deep passes far more consistently Friday.

Lagway completed 16 of 25 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 yards per completion. His performance was a welcome change after consecutive games in which Baylor struggled to generate consistent offense.

The biggest play came in the third quarter, when Lagway connected with Gavin Freeman for a 77-yard touchdown. He also found Jadon Porter for a 53-yard gain and Dre'lon Miller for 36 yards, showing that Baylor's downfield passing attack doesn't have to run exclusively through Freeman.

Those completions helped Baylor overcome some of its inconsistency on third down, where the Bears converted seven of 16 opportunities.

Lagway's arm talent has never been in question, but his downfield accuracy has been inconsistent. Friday showed what Baylor's passing attack is capable of when he connects on those throws.

Stock Up: Tight End Position

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein (85) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's tight ends entered Friday with only two touchdown receptions through seven games. Against UCF, they caught three.

Tony Livingston scored twice, including Baylor's first touchdown of the night, while Matthew Klopfenstein added a fourth-quarter score. The position group accounted for three of Lagway's four touchdown passes.

Livingston, who previously played alongside Lagway at Florida, discussed how their connection has grown since reuniting at Baylor.

"We came from Florida together," Livingston said. "We got closer since I've been here. And I think our relationship has grown so much throughout the year."

Baylor has relied heavily on its wide receivers for much of the season, but Friday showed how valuable the tight ends can be near the goal line. If Livingston and Klopfenstein remain involved, opposing defenses will have another group to account for in the passing game.

Stock Up: Defensive Line

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive end Jordan Mack (97) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's defensive line has been impressive all season, and its dominant performance against UCF further established the unit as one of the best in the Big 12.

The Bears recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss while holding UCF to 66 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Jamaal Whyce Jr. led the defensive line with 1.5 sacks, while Traevon "Slug" Mitchell added one. Ryan Davis, Jordan Mack and Garrick Ponder also contributed to the pass rush, with Davis and Mack recording half a sack each and Ponder finishing with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Mitchell also helped preserve Baylor's touchdown-free defensive performance with a fourth-down stop near the goal line late in the game.

Before the game, Klanderman had challenged his defensive linemen to establish themselves as the superior unit.

"I told the defensive line before we left the hotel today that at the end of this game, their offensive line and our defensive line can't be a wash," Klanderman said. "There can be no doubt who is the superior unit."

Stock Down: Penalties

Baylor's 41-9 victory was convincing, but the Bears continued to struggle with penalties.

Baylor was flagged 12 times for 85 yards, doubling UCF's six penalties. The problems started early, with three false starts in the first quarter, and continued throughout the game.

One holding penalty wiped out a 10-yard touchdown run by Lagway in the second quarter. Later, multiple holding penalties and a false start pushed Baylor backward on a third-quarter possession that ended with a missed 50-yard field goal.

The penalties ultimately didn't cost Baylor much against an overmatched UCF team, but they could prove far more damaging in closer games. With four regular-season contests remaining, cleaning up those mistakes should be a priority for Klanderman and his staff.

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