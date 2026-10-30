Baylor vs. UCF Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Baylor Bears visit the UCF Knights for some Friday night football in Florida this week.

Baylor bounced back from an opening loss to Auburn with a four-game winning streak, but has now dropped its last two contests.

UCF has also been a bit up and down, but ended a two-game skid – both against top-20 teams – with a 39-31 upset win over BYU in double overtime last week.

Baylor got a 30-3 home win over UCF last November.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.

Baylor vs. UCF Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor +1.5 (-112)

UCF -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Baylor: -102

UCF: -118

Total

47.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Baylor vs. UCF How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Bounce House

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Baylor record: 4-3

UCF record: 4-3

Baylor vs. UCF Key Players to Watch

Keyone Jenkins, Quarterback, UCF Knights

Keyone Jenkins is closing out his collegiate career with the UCF Knights after spending three seasons as the starter at Florida International.

He’s off to a solid start this season, completing 67.9% of his passes (108 of 159) for 1,0999 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s also run the ball 42 times for 76 yards and four scores.

The senior had a terrific game last week against BYU, throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns while also carrying the ball 11 times for 35 yards and a score in the double-overtime win.

Baylor vs. UCF Prediction and Pick

UCF took its licks against Houston and Oklahoma State on the road, two ranked teams that took care of business against the Knights. However, UCF then returned home to upset the then No. 2-ranked BYU Cougars.

The Knights are now 4-0 at home, while Baylor is 1-1 on the road. The Bears blew out Arizona State for a road win to open October, but fell 25-24 at Kansas last week.

I have to roll with UCF at home against an easier opponent when compared to its recent competition.

Pick: UCF -118

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