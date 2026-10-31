7 Studs, 1 Dud from Baylor's 41-9 Win Against UCF at the Bounce House

In a game that was just what Baylor needed to shock themselves back into Big 12 contention after dropping the last two games to TCU and Kansas and subsequently firing Dave Aranda, the Bears showed up in Orlando, Florida, and crushed UCF 41-9. In an absolute clinic of defensive play that saw quite a number of 3-and-outs forced on the Knights and a confident and athletic DJ Lagway for what feels like the first game all season, there is a lot to appreciate about tonight's game.

Stud: DJ Lagway

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing a little more freely than he has in most of the games this season, DJ Lagwsy was 12-15 for 202 yards passing with a touchdown, and carried 10 times for 18 yards in a game that would see the Bears lead 20-6 at halftime. Lagway looked comfortable and confident throughout most of the first half.

The second half would see Lagway go 4-10 for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns, and would carry the ball another time for 5 yards. Finishing the game 16-25 for 319 passing yards, 23 rushing yards on 11 carries, and 4 total touchdowns this is the DJ Lagway that Baylor was hoping that he could be.

Stud: Caden Knighten

Howlin' at the moon 🐺 pic.twitter.com/EmXYDVrHwo — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 31, 2026

With an excellent effort to score the game's second touchdown (reviewed and upheld), Caden Knighten looked to be stopped short of the goal line. However, after reaching out his arm as he was falling, Knighten would manage to get the ball to cross the plane and give the Bears a two touchdown lead midway through the 2nd quarter. Knighten would finish the game with 7 carries and 31 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Stud: Gavin Freeman

Among the most frequent mentions in these "Studs and Duds" articles throughout this season, Gavin Freeman is, as they say, "freaky." Freeman's 77 yard touchdown catch and run saw the Bears stretch their lead in the second half to 34-6. Freeman ended the game with another impressive performance with 5 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Stud: TE Tony Livingston

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With two touchdowns in the game, Tony Livingston was wide open on both of them. Maybe don't forget to cover the 6-foot-6 tight end with good hands? It was certainly a bold strategy that didn't really pay off the way UCF was hoping. All joking aside though, Livingston, the big-body TE provides a height mismatch against most defenders.

Stud: WR Jadon Porter

A huge 53 yard catch and run put the Bears in excellent field position that would lead to a Rhett Armstrong field goal to extend the Bears' lead 17-3. Jadon Porter would end the game with 2 catches for 74 yards. Though not the most targeted receiver on the team, when Porter catches it, there's always the chance of something special happening.

Stud: Baylor's Entire Defensive Squad

The heart and soul of this Bears team, the defense has once again earned the "Stud" label. Adding 7 SKs, 12 TFLs, an INT, and a FR to their already impressive totals, Baylor's defense has been consistent throughout the entire season. Every opponent that Baylor has faced this season has been kept to less than 25 points, and UCF only managed 9 points Friday night.

Allowing only 12 rushing yards in the first half, and forcing 4 of the Knights' 7 first-half drives to be either 3-and-outs and another drive ending in two plays by way of a Devon Jordan INT, the Bears' defense was ready to play today. In the second half the defense would keep that same level of intensity and other than a 13 play drive (that would ultimately end as a turnover on downs) the Bears would only allow UCF two drives of 5 plays; the rest were all less than that.

Stud: Joe Klanderman

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A short week to prepare for UCF, an entire defensive game to call; and, oh yeah, he's the acting head coach currently for the Bears. For what Joe Klanderman has had to go through this past week in terms of emotion and added responsibility alone, he's deserving of a "Stud" label. After how the Bears' defense played this week against UCF with all of those other details in mind, Coach Klanderman absolutely deserves the acknowledgment.

Dud: Baylor's O-Line

The calm before pic.twitter.com/1zsEVih6kZ — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 30, 2026

Penalties, whether during the play or pre-snap, the offensive line had entirely too many of them. False starts and holding penalties. The O-line managed to keep Lagway safe in the pocket throughout most of the game, but still struggled to effectively establish the running game. Admittedly the O-line had more success in this game than they'd had in previous weeks, but one good game out of the last three doesn't make up for the other two; mediocre just isn't going to cut it.

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