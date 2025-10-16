Inside The Bears

Baylor's Michael Trigg named as frontrunner for prestigious tight end award

As one of the top pass catchers in the country, redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg sits as the midseason frontrunner for the John Mackey Award.

Aug 31, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tarleton State Texans during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor tight end Michael Trigg is finally getting the national recognition his play deserves. The redshirt senior was named the John Mackey Award winner in Pro Football Focus’ midseason awards, given to the nation’s top tight end.

Trigg, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tampa native, has been Baylor’s most reliable offensive weapon this season — and one of the most productive tight ends in all of college football.

Through six games, he’s recorded 29 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns, leading all FBS tight ends in receiving yards while ranking among the top three in receptions and touchdowns.

A Midseason Star for Baylor’s Offense

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) runs with the ball after a reception as Houston Cougars linebacker Michael Batton (44) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Trigg’s impact has been felt in nearly every game.

He posted 155 yards on eight catches in Baylor’s 35–34 win over Kansas State, including a 41-yard burst after the catch that showcased his strength and agility.

The week before, he caught seven passes for 99 yards against Auburn — a performance that earned him the John Mackey Tight End of the Week award.

According to PFF, Trigg holds an 88.1 overall grade, the highest among all tight ends in college football as of Week 5.

He also ranks second in forced missed tackles (8) and third in Wins Above Average, underlining his combination of toughness, consistency, and value to Baylor’s offense.

From Transfer to Top Target

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Trigg’s breakout year is the culmination of a long journey through college football.

After stints at No. 20 USC and No. 5 Ole Miss, he transferred to Baylor in 2024, looking for a fresh start.

He quickly earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in his debut season with 30 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns, showing glimpses of his star potential.

Now, he’s turned those flashes into full-blown production.

Across his college career, Trigg has 87 receptions for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 14 yards per catch.

His combination of size, catch radius, and route precision has already drawn the attention of NFL scouts, who project him as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if his production continues.

As Baylor pushes deeper into Big 12 play, Trigg’s emergence gives quarterback Sawyer Robertson a dependable security blanket and a big-play threat rolled into one.

If he maintains his current pace, Trigg could do more than win midseason honors — he might become the first Baylor tight end to take home the official John Mackey Award by year’s end.

