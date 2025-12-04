Cowboys vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Dallas Upset Detroit?)
Who let the Cowboys get hot? Dallas has won three games in a row, including the last two as underdogs, to move above .500 on the season.
Meanwhile, Detroit has faded in the second half of the season, alternating losses and wins in its last seven games.
The oddsmakers have the Lions as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Cowboys vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys +3 (-108)
- Lions -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +140
- Lions: -166
Total
- 54.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Neither the spread nor the total has moved since the odds opened for this Thursday Night Football showdown.
Can the Cowboys stay hot in Detroit?
Cowboys vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Thursday night's game is a loser goes home showdown between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Lions, despite having strong underlying metrics, are starting to implode due to poor variance and a plethora of injuries. Amon-Ra St. Brown may be out for Thursday's game, along with the likes of Graham Glasgow, Miles Frazier, Kerby Joseph, Kalif Raymond, and their top three tight ends.
Let's ride with a hot Cowboys' team whose defense has been completely revamped since the trade deadline.
Pick: Cowboys +3 (-105) via BetMGM
I have to agree with Iain here. The Lions are looking more like paper tigers while the Cowboys are feeling good and firing on all cylinders.
Dallas may very well win outright in Detroit on Thursday night.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Lions 27
