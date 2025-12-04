Is Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did not particpate in practice ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but he is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game.
St. Brown injured his ankle on Thanksgiving against the Green Bay Packers and did not return.
The Lions star has played in 16 or more games in every season in his NFL career, so there's a chance he tries to push through the pain and play on Thursday night. The Lions need a win over Dallas as they try to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race.
This season, St. Brown has appeared in 12 games, racking up 75 receptions for 884 yards and nine touchdowns on 108 targets. He's well on his way to another Pro Bowl appearance, and he needs just three more scores to match his career-high.
With St. Brown up in the air for Thursday, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lions in this primetime matchup.
Best Lions Prop Bet vs. Cowboys
Earlier this week, I broke down my favorite props for this game, and I'm believing in Lions quarterback Jared Goff:
Jared Goff OVER 249.5 Passing Yards (-113)
Lions quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 250 or more passing yards in each of his last five games, throwing for 256 yards on just 26 passes on Thanksgiving.
Goff has only cleared this prop in seven of his 12 games overall, but this is a great matchup against a Dallas defense that is 29th in the league in EPA/Pass and has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL.
The Cowboys have given up over 250 passing yards per game, and they allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw for 261 yards on Thanksgiving. I’m buying Goff to have a big game at home on Thursday.
Even with St. Brown's status up in the air, Goff is a worthwhile target in Week 14.
