Baylor Football Trolls Florida State During Power Outage

Week 1 of college football is in the books and there was action from Thursday through Monday. On Monday night, the final game of the Week 1 slate was between SMU vs. Florida State.

But things didn't go well at the start of the game at Doak Campbell Stadium. The two teams were delayed for nearly 90 minutes due to a power outage. The power outage was caused by an electrical short in the main transformer supplying the power, “causing a disruption to the west side tower,” according to a message on the stadium video board.

That happened when the two teams were preparing for kickoff, but after 90 minutes, the power was 'mostly' restored and there was football. But it was old-school football. Not all the lights were working, there was no PA comm., no IPads for the football players, and no coach-to-player comm.

However, once the first half ended, modern-day football was restored and the Mustangs took down the Seminoles.

Baylor and TCU poke fun at FSU

With the game being in a delay due to stadium lighting, Baylor football found it a good time to post that the lights will be on this Saturday night when the Bears host Prairie View A&M for a 7 p.m. CT kick.

Baylor Football's official X account showed all the lights on at McLane Stadium and the vibrant look.

Lights are ON this Saturday for 254 Night pic.twitter.com/2GQ4AhWtmy — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 8, 2026

But Baylor wasn't the only one. Rival TCU joined in on the party, commenting on Baylor's post.

"That's it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a Baylor Football fan. Stadium lights are a serious matter. I officially will not be renewing my season ticket nor will I watch on tv ever again. I’m going to TCU Football where they know how to take lighting seriously," TCU wrote to Baylor.

Baylor's under the lights this weekend

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Baylor's home opener, the Bears will host Prairie View A&M for the first time in series history. PV A&M was the SWAC champion a year ago and the Panthers are currently 1-1.

Baylor's Week 1 game ended in heartbreak as the Bears lost to Auburn, 17-16. A late touchdown gave Baylor a chance to tie the game and send it to overtime, but Dave Aranda opted to attempt a two-point conversion to go home with a win.

Instead, DJ Lagway hit TE Matthew Klopfenstein on the inside and he was tackled a half yard short of the end zone.

Baylor will look to get back on track this weekend with a big win.

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