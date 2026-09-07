Our Reaction to What's Being Said About Baylor Football After Heartbreaking Loss to Auburn

After a game as hyped up as Baylor's confrontation with Auburn in the Aflac Kickoff Game was, it easily ended up as one of the games of the week. And, with how some of this week's games went, this one kept you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

As is the status quo of your typical week one games, some were powerhouse schools treating week one like an officially graded practice, some were surprising upsets, and some were on the more controversial side. Baylor losing to Auburn didn't surprise most critics, analysts, and experts, but that certainly didn't leave them with a lack of things to say. In this article, we'll discuss a few from three fellow trusted sources.

Oct 11, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears helmet and football before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On3's Ari Wasserman

On3 Ari Wasserman: "I made a fool of myself last offseason when I projected DJ Lagway as the best quarterback in college football in 2025. That obviously didn’t pan out, and I’ve taken my lumps for it. But he transferred to Baylor in the offseason, and there was hope the change of scenery would help. Then I watched Baylor’s season-opening loss to Auburn on Saturday — a game in which Baylor was inches shy of winning — and those physical traits jumped off the TV again...... but Lagway is still every bit as confusing as he’s always been."

Our take: College football pundits like Wasserman were willing to stick their neck out for DJ Lagway last season, and for good reason. Lagway has the tools and the potential to become something special. Even on one good leg, Lagway was able to keep Baylor in the game against Auburn.

Severely limited in overall mobility after an ankle injury in the first quarter, he was still able to find Gavin Freeman a dozen times for 154 yards. We didn't get to see much of Lagway's legs in action, as after one of the first runs and a hurdle by Lagway, the ball was fumbled and turned over to Auburn, and Lagway wouldn't move the same the rest of the game.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the field before a game against the Auburn Tigers in at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel

Stewart Mandel: "In 2021, then second-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda won a Big 12 championship when safety Jairon McVea wrapped up an Oklahoma State ball-carrier inches short of the pylon. Saturday against Auburn, Aranda felt the pain of life on the other side. Baylor went for 2 and the win with nine seconds left, only for Tigers safety Eric Winters to stuff Baylor tight end Matthew Klopfenstein at the goal line in eerily similar fashion to preserve his team’s 17-16 victory."

Our take: When the upper hand is on the other foot, it can really raise a stink. To put it bluntly, losing 17-16 hurts, and it hurts the most because it didn't have to end that way. Perhaps now, after having lost a game in a very similar way to having won the Big XII championship in 2021 will shed some light on Coach Aranda and help him to see that there might be times worthy of a second thought.

However, with the answer Aranda gave at the post game press conference in reference to attempting to convert the two-point play, "No hesitation" was his immediate response. Coach Aranda feels he made the right decision, and at the end of the day, I'm sure that he will be upset that Baylor lost but I highly doubt that this loss will in any way affect future play-calling.

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball under pressure from Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Cody Sigler (94) as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Marcello at CBS Sports

Brandon Marcello: "Not all losses are equal, but the opening verse by the coaches set the tone for what's to come. Aranda entered the season on one of the hottest seats in the country and he did nothing to cool it in the 17-16 loss. As you expect, Aranda's defense was solid. They sacked Byrum Brown five times and picked him off three times. Still, the lack of offense and yet another injury to the injury-plagued DJ Lagway doesn't bode well for the remainder of the season. The defense can't do it all for 12 games."

Our take: Even though Mr. Marcello's article has the label of being a piece designed around "overreactions," I don't find this quote to be an overreaction at all. There are only what I find to be truths here: Coach Aranda is definitely on the hot seat in his seventh year at Baylor, the Aranda/Klanderman defense had a very impressive first game showing, and even with Lagway/Freeman/Knighten/Brown IV/Pendergrass and other potential play makers, Baylor was only able to score two touchdowns and a field goal in their loss to Auburn.

Injured-plagued and potentially injury-prone Lagway also had a fumble lost and an interception. Mr. Marcello is absolutely right in his statement that all 12 games of the season can't rest solely on the defense to make sure the team doesn't lose, eventually the offense has to be able to win.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Bruiser at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Season Could Get Grumbly

It's going to be interesting to see how this season shakes out, and here at Baylor Bears ON SI, we'll be sure to keep you posted every step of the way. Will Coach Aranda's hot seat cool? Can DJ Lagway heal up and keep from turning the ball over? Will Gavin Freeman be able to be as dependable throughout the remainder of the season?

Will the running game next week allow Baylor to avoid becoming one-dimensional? All of these questions and many more will be discussed on this channel throughout the weeks to come. Stay tuned.

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