Baylor Red-Zone Report: Costly Mistakes Keep Bears Out of End Zone vs. TCU

After scoring five red-zone touchdowns against Arizona State, Baylor failed to reach the end zone in three opportunities during Saturday's 17-6 loss to TCU.

Two weeks after its most impressive offensive performance of the season, Baylor struggled to find that same rhythm in Saturday's 17-6 loss to TCU at McLane Stadium.

Coming off a 55-point performance against Arizona State, the Bears couldn't replicate their success against the Horned Frogs. Quarterback DJ Lagway faced consistent pressure, the running game failed to gain traction and penalties disrupted promising drives. Those issues were especially apparent inside the red zone, where Baylor failed to score a touchdown despite three opportunities.

Red-Zone Offense by the Numbers

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's red-zone performance against TCU was a considerable departure from its previous outing, when the Bears scored on seven of eight trips against Arizona State, including five touchdowns. Against the Horned Frogs, Baylor reached the red zone three times but came away with just three points, converting one possession into a field goal while the other two ended without a score.

In the first quarter, Baylor reached the TCU 18-yard line before a holding penalty and subsequent sack pushed the offense backward, eventually resulting in a missed 47-yard field goal. A similar sequence unfolded late in the fourth quarter, when penalties turned a first down at the TCU 18 into a fourth-and-29 from the 37.

Baylor's inability to establish its running game compounded those problems. The Bears finished with 54 rushing yards on 34 attempts, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry after producing 244 yards on the ground against Arizona State.

TCU also sacked Lagway four times for a loss of 29 yards. Between the lack of production on the ground and pressure in passing situations, Baylor had few reliable options when it reached scoring territory.

Red-Zone Turning Point

One of Baylor's best opportunities to take control came midway through the second quarter, with the Bears trailing 7-3.

Starting at their own 46-yard line, Baylor moved into TCU territory before a seven-yard run by Lagway set up fourth-and-1 at the Horned Frogs' 20. Dawson Pendergrass converted with a three-yard carry, giving the Bears a fresh set of downs at the 17.

The drive stalled from there, however, as Pendergrass gained two yards on first down before Lagway threw consecutive incompletions, forcing Baylor to settle for Rhett Armstrong's 32-yard field goal.

The kick narrowed TCU's lead to 7-6 with 3:18 remaining in the half, but the Bears missed an opportunity to take their first lead. That missed opportunity became more significant after halftime, when TCU extended its advantage to 14-6 just 44 seconds into the third quarter.

Baylor never scored again, despite reaching the red zone once more late in the fourth. Lagway connected with Louis Brown IV for a 16-yard gain to the TCU 18, but two holding penalties and a false start eventually left the Bears facing fourth-and-29. An incomplete pass ended the drive and effectively sealed Baylor's fate.

Adjustments for Next Week

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Line of scrimmage view as the Baylor Bears take on the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Baylor's performance against TCU highlighted several areas that need improvement before its trip to Kansas, beginning with more consistent protection for Lagway. Penalties derailed the Bears' first and final red-zone possessions, leaving them without points on either drive.

Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital must also find ways to create more manageable situations near the goal line. Establishing the running game and incorporating quicker throws could help alleviate pressure on Lagway, who completed just 22 of 53 passes against TCU. More favorable down-and-distance situations would also give Baylor greater flexibility in its play-calling rather than forcing the offense into predictable passing situations.

The Bears travel to Kansas on Saturday looking to rebound from their first conference loss. With several challenging opponents still on the schedule, Baylor will need to improve its execution inside the 20 to avoid another costly offensive performance.

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