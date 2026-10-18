Baylor Football Report Card: How Each Position Graded in Loss vs. TCU

Baylor continues to struggle against TCU, putting up just six points on offense in a 17-6 loss to the Horned Frogs. After the Bears gave fans a reason to believe in this team with a strong performance against Arizona State, Dave Aranda and the Bears disappointed once again.



With the loss, questions remain about what this team can accomplish for the rest of the season and what the program's future will look like. Here's how each position graded against TCU.





Quarterback: D

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) looks to the sideline for a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was not the same DJ Lagway that we saw against Arizona State. Lagway finished the game with 256 passing yards, completing 22 of 56 passes. He threw one interception and failed to throw a touchdown.

Baylor struggled to get anything going on offense, as Lagway would try to scramble out of the pocket and end up throwing the ball away.

He was also inaccurate on several of his throws. While he didn't get much help from the offensive line, this performance from Lagway was extremely underwhelming.

Wide Receivers: C

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gavin Freeman led the way with seven receptions and 76 yards, and Louis Brown IV came away with five receptions for 74 yards. Taz Williams Jr. and Jadon Porter combined for three receptions and 28 yards.

This group had some dropped passes that should've been caught, even if the throws weren't perfect. Overall, it could've been a better performance for this unit.

Running Backs: D

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor managed just 71 rushing yards on 27 carries between the three running backs, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. The running game never got going, and it is something the Bears have struggled with this season.

A lot of the credit can go to TCU's defensive line, but Baylor still has plenty of issues in the run game.

Tight End: B

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Tony Livingston (10) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tight ends had a decent performance in the passing game against TCU. Tony Livingston led the group with three receptions for 38 yards, while Hawkins Polley added two catches for 34 yards. Matthew Klopfenstein also contributed with one reception for five yards.

This group came away with some solid receptions, as Baylor desperately tried to get something going through the air in the second half.

Offensive Line: F

Just an unacceptable performance from the offensive line. The pass blocking was terrible, as Lagway was forced out of the pocket on several plays. The run blocking was just as bad, if not worse, as the offensive line struggled to create any gaps for the running backs.

The offensive holding calls were also an issue, as Baylor struggled to keep TCU's defensive front from getting pressure on Lagway. Overall, this group was a major reason why the Baylor offense struggled to get anything going.





Defensive Line: A-

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive front did its job, generating pressure and holding TCU to just 33 rushing yards. The defense also recorded four sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with the defensive line playing a big part in that production.

Linebackers: B

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Amante Martin (23) drops a pass against Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (10) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This unit was solid and played a big role in topping TCU's rushing attack. Kyland Reed and Kaleb Burns each recorded a sack.

Secondary: C-

The secondary struggled, putting together its worst performance of the season. TCU's Jordan Dwyer had six receptions for 150 yards, while Ed Small added seven catches for 91 yards. TCU quarterback Jaden Craig completed 21 of 36 passes for 294 yards, as the Bears struggled to slow down the Horned Frogs' passing attack.

Micah Gifford came away with an interception, but overall, the secondary had a disappointing performance against TCU



Special Teams: B

Rhett Armstrong made two of his three field-goal attempts, connecting from 39 and 32 yards, but missed a 47-yard attempt.

Palmer Williams had a solid game, as he averaged 46.6 yards per punt.

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