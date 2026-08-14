Buying the Early Hype Around Baylor Football's Defensive Line

As the season draws near, Baylor fans are gearing up for either a year of success or yet another disappointment at the hands of Coach Dave Aranda. While Coach Aranda emphasized building this iteration of Baylor's roster from the inside out, suggesting that he would strengthen both the offensive and defensive lines, he has only truly delivered on half of that promise.

The current version of the offensive line has Baylor fans scared and confused, and with the unfavorable eligibility ruling against Yakiri Walker, the offensive line situation is even more dire than it was a month ago.

Jackie Marshall did all he could last season for the Baylor defensive line. | Richard Rodriguez, Getty Images

On the other side of the trenches, though, Coach Aranda fulfilled his promise and some. The defensive line group that was brought in is a complete overhaul from the ineffective group that played last year. Rarely did Baylor's 2025 defensive line generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, record sacks, or effectively stop the run. Those struggles significantly hindered Coach Aranda's defense, which finished near the bottom of the conference in several key defensive metrics.

The changing of the guard

So now you may ask, what has changed heading into this season for this group? My answer would be: basically everything. I'll start with the coach.

Jacori Greer stepped in this offseason, taking over for Inoke Breckterfield, who is a respected coach around the country but produced poor results during his time at Baylor. Greer has one of the best track records among Group of Five coaches over the past five years and immediately went to work in the transfer portal this offseason.

New Baylor signee, Jordan Mack, put up big numbers at Coastal Carolina last season. He played under Jacori Greer last season as well. | via Coastal Carolina Athletics

Baylor completely overhauled its defensive line through the portal, bringing in experienced transfers such as Jamaal Whyce Jr., Hosea Wheeler, Jordan Mack, Kamren Washington, Ryan Davis, Zavion Hardy, Daemian Wimberly, and Garrick Ponder. This group has a couple of things that last year's group did not.

Elite depth along the D-line

First, they have elite depth. Behind the three or four starters is more starting-quality depth, which is essential for the defensive line as it is a group that Baylor historically likes to actively rotate. Along with the depth, they have a game-wrecker star that will dominate week-to-week in Hosea Wheeler.

Wheeler gained a favorable ruling in his court case against the NCAA this past week and will be able to play for Baylor in the fall. Baylor has not had someone at the defensive tackle position like Hosea Wheeler since Siaki Ika in 2022.

National Champion, Hosea Wheeler, will play a massive role for Baylor in 2026. | via Indiana Athletics

With all that being said, I'm buying into the hype surrounding Baylor's defensive line, and I expect them to anchor a Baylor defense that should be exciting to watch for the first time since 2021. Expect to see defenders living in the opposition's backfield and creating chaos, and don't expect Baylor to be pushed around in the running game the way they were so often last season.