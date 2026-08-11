Baylor Gets Massive News Regarding Eligibility of Star DT Hosea Wheeler

Baylor defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler gained temporary eligibility for the 2026 season Tuesday after a McLennan County judge granted his request for an injunction against the NCAA.

The ruling from 414th State District Judge Ryan Luna clears Wheeler to participate with the Bears while his lawsuit challenging the NCAA's eligibility determination moves forward. It does not guarantee that the sixth-year senior will remain eligible for the entire season.

Luna requested that the case proceed to trial within 90 to 120 days. That timetable places a potential decision between Nov. 9 and Dec. 9. If the injunction is overturned, Wheeler could lose his eligibility before Baylor completes its regular-season schedule.

What could be impacted

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The Bears play at BYU on Nov. 14, host Texas Tech on Nov. 21 and close the regular season at Houston on Nov. 28. Baylor's season begins Sept. 5 against Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Wheeler's case centers on whether his 2021 season at Sacramento City College should count toward the NCAA's five-year eligibility window. He then spent three years at Western Kentucky from 2022 through 2024, redshirting in 2022 after appearing in four games, before transferring to Indiana for the 2025 season.

Wheeler was originally part of the Pavia v. NCAA lawsuit, which challenged NCAA rules counting junior-college seasons against an athlete's eligibility period. The case followed former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's successful request for an injunction, after a federal judge found that Pavia had shown a strong likelihood of succeeding on his antitrust claim.

Wheeler voluntarily dismissed his federal case in June before seeking relief in state court. He later joined North Texas linebacker Kenton Allen in a lawsuit filed in McLennan County, asking the court to block the NCAA's determination that they had exhausted their eligibility.

Baylor getting a national champion

The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Wheeler arrives at Baylor after helping Indiana win the national championship last season. He recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries while making five starts for the Hoosiers.

He previously earned first-team All-Conference USA honors at Western Kentucky in 2024 after finishing with 75 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Wheeler has participated in Baylor's offseason program and fall camp while awaiting the ruling.

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Baylor defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman described Wheeler as "dominant" after the team's first practice in pads Friday and said the veteran had continued preparing as if he expected to play.

The temporary order now allows Wheeler to remain in Baylor's defensive-line rotation as the Bears continue preseason practices. His long-term status will depend on the outcome of the trial.