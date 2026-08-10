Most Interesting Things Baylor DC Joe Klanderman Said During Fall Camp Availability

For the first time during fall camp, new Baylor defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman spoke to the media.

Klanderman spoke on a variety of topics, but here are the four most interesting things Klanderman had to say this past Friday.

Klanderman says the D-line is deep

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"Yeah, our D-line is really good. I mean, our D-line is deep. They're explosive. They play well together. They communicate well together. They're playing hard. That's a thing, too. The expectations coming from different programs or even here a year ago, how they played and what we're expecting them to do now."

This right here is what Baylor fans want to hear. Last season, the defensive line was a major liability for the Bears. The opposition would run down Baylor's throat, and the Bears struggled to explode off the football.

But it was a total reset for Baylor once Joe Klanderman came in to run the defense. Dave Aranda revealed that Baylor changed its blueprint for how the Bears use the transfer portal. Instead of throwing a bunch of money at playmakers, Baylor wanted to fortify the inside, out.

With adding a lot of experience, Baylor has several players it can turn to in 2026.

Expectations from D-line against Auburn

"I think they're going to be disruptive. And it's a great test for them, too, right out of the gate. They're probably going to be playing the best offensive line that they may see all season. And so we've talked about it a little bit already. You don't figure out who you are by dipping your toe in the water."

For the second season in a row, Baylor will open the season with a matchup against Auburn. The Bears lost a home matchup against the Tigers last year, and now, Baylor will look for revenge in Atlanta.

Sticking with the defensive line, Klanderman expects this to be Baylor's biggest challenge of the 2026 season. And there is no better way to find out what your team is made of than going right for the biggest challenger.

The Tigers have a big and athletic offensive line and if Baylor can get penetration and clog the run lanes in Week 1, that will bode well for the rest of the season.

Plans on rotating

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"Absolutely. I've seen that play out in real time on a team basis throughout a game, where the fourth quarter, especially early when it's hot and you're not quite in that shape, you can be fresh and you can keep rolling, guys, and you can keep throwing bullets. And then I've seen that play out in late October when you're 7, 8, 9 games in, and you don't have the bumps and bruises that maybe the team that you're playing has, because you're keeping those rep counts under control. So as much as we can do that, we're going to do that."

Each coordinator has a different mindset when it comes to rotating players. Some coaches will rotate at will, while others will try and keep the best players on the field for as much as possible. But when it comes to Baylor, a program that made a lot of moves via the transfer portal, Klanderman is going to allow them to play.

Klanderman said both Daniel Cobbs and Bo Onu were battling for the 'Star' position on his defense, but he said both of them could see a lot of snaps on Saturday, and then it led into the rotating comment.

Baylor's new defensive coordinator is looking for longevity and if he can replace talent with talent and not lose a lot on each play, he's going to allow players to rest and stay healthy for the season.

On Hosea Wheeler

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"His first day of pads today. And I'll tell you what, he was dominant. I mean, he was dominant when you knew when he was out there. So yeah, it's a frustrating thing for him, as it is for us because we care about him. But he's handling it well. He's handling it. He's expecting to be here. He's doing everything on a daily basis like he's going to be here. He's sacrificing his body like he's going to be here. So we're eager to get that ruling here in a few days."

Following Yakiri Walker's injunction being denied, all eyes fall on Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler. The NCAA still has yet to grant Wheeler eligibility for this season and Klanderman is hoping to hear something in the next day or two.

In the meantime, Wheeler is out practicing and looking the part of a reigning national champion. If he can play, he adds great value to Baylor's defense. However, if he isn't able to play, Klanderman feels like the Bears' depth is really good, and other players will get inserted and get a chance.