Colorado-Baylor Availability Report: DJ Lagway Officially 'Probable,' Hosea Wheeler 'Questionable' to Play
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The Baylor Bears have forecasted for over a week that starting quarterback DJ Lagway would return from his ankle injury in time for Saturday's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, it appears all but certain that he will rejoin his teammates on the field this weekend.
On Wednesday evening, the Bears released their initial availability report and listed Lagway as "probable" to play.
The news comes nearly a week after Lagway told that he would "definitely" return no later than the beginning of conference play. Head coach Dave Aranda effectively confirmed his quarterback's assertion, saying that Lagway received the "green light" to play against the Buffaloes. The Bears also expect to see wide receiver Jadon Porter and defensive back Devin Turner make their returns as well. The team listed both as probable to play this week.
Baylor's availability report raises some concerns elsewhere, however. Hosea Wheeler, a key interior defender who will need to step up in the wake of Devonte Tezino's season-ending leg injury, received a questionable designation for Week 4. If Wheeler cannot suit up, the Bears will need to lean even more heavily on Kamren Washington, Jamaal Whyce Jr., Braylen Jackson, and Jackson Blackwell.
Meanwhile, Colorado's initial availability report includes far more names, especially in the more concerning categories. The team listed eight players as either fully ruled out or doubtful to play in Week 4. That includes wide receiver Danny Scudero and tight end Charlie Williams. The two have combined for 94 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 2026.
Check out the full availability reports for both teams below.
Baylor Bears Initial Availability Report
PROBABLE
2 QB DJ Lagway
3 WR Jadon Porter
11 S Devin Turner
QUESTIONABLE
0 DL Hosea Wheeler
DOUBTFUL
61 OL Cayden Tone
OUT
8 S Jacob Redding
38 CB Jamarion Richardson
59 DL Devonte Tezino
87 WR Ashton Jones
Colorado Buffaloes Initial Availability Report
PROBABLE
20 DB Cree Thomas
51 OL Chauncey Gooden
57 OL Leon Bell
85 TE Zach Atkins
89 TE Fisher Clements
QUESTIONABLE
23 RB JaQuail Smith
54 LB Bo LaPenna
DOUBTFUL
26 RB Damian Henderson II
38 P Daniel Gerlach
45 DL Vili Taufatofua
87 TE Charlie Williams
OUT
18 WR Danny Scudero
31 CB Preston Ashley
40 LB Colby Johnson
58 OL Demetrius Hunter
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Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.Follow by_JBH