Colorado-Baylor Availability Report: DJ Lagway Officially 'Probable,' Hosea Wheeler 'Questionable' to Play

The Baylor Bears have forecasted for over a week that starting quarterback DJ Lagway would return from his ankle injury in time for Saturday's matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, it appears all but certain that he will rejoin his teammates on the field this weekend.

On Wednesday evening, the Bears released their initial availability report and listed Lagway as "probable" to play.

The news comes nearly a week after Lagway told that he would "definitely" return no later than the beginning of conference play. Head coach Dave Aranda effectively confirmed his quarterback's assertion, saying that Lagway received the "green light" to play against the Buffaloes. The Bears also expect to see wide receiver Jadon Porter and defensive back Devin Turner make their returns as well. The team listed both as probable to play this week.

Baylor's availability report raises some concerns elsewhere, however. Hosea Wheeler, a key interior defender who will need to step up in the wake of Devonte Tezino's season-ending leg injury, received a questionable designation for Week 4. If Wheeler cannot suit up, the Bears will need to lean even more heavily on Kamren Washington, Jamaal Whyce Jr., Braylen Jackson, and Jackson Blackwell.

Meanwhile, Colorado's initial availability report includes far more names, especially in the more concerning categories. The team listed eight players as either fully ruled out or doubtful to play in Week 4. That includes wide receiver Danny Scudero and tight end Charlie Williams. The two have combined for 94 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in 2026.

Check out the full availability reports for both teams below.

Baylor Bears Initial Availability Report

PROBABLE

2 QB DJ Lagway

3 WR Jadon Porter

11 S Devin Turner

QUESTIONABLE

0 DL Hosea Wheeler

DOUBTFUL

61 OL Cayden Tone

OUT

8 S Jacob Redding

38 CB Jamarion Richardson

59 DL Devonte Tezino

87 WR Ashton Jones

Colorado Buffaloes Initial Availability Report

PROBABLE

20 DB Cree Thomas

51 OL Chauncey Gooden

57 OL Leon Bell

85 TE Zach Atkins

89 TE Fisher Clements

QUESTIONABLE

23 RB JaQuail Smith

54 LB Bo LaPenna

DOUBTFUL

26 RB Damian Henderson II

38 P Daniel Gerlach

45 DL Vili Taufatofua

87 TE Charlie Williams

OUT

18 WR Danny Scudero

31 CB Preston Ashley

40 LB Colby Johnson

58 OL Demetrius Hunter

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