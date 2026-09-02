Deion Sanders and Colorado Not Getting Respect On Kalshi vs Georgia Tech

The second of the home-and-home series between the Colorado Buffaloes and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicks off on Thursday with Georgia Tech a hefty favorite. Kalshi’s college football market prices Georgia Tech at 69% to win Week 1.

We’re looking at a 6.5-point spread and a 50.5-point over/under also. Trading $10 on Georgia Tech to win outright profits $3.98, while the same trade profits $20.74 on Colorado.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Moneyline : Colorado (31%) vs. Georgia Tech (69%)

: Colorado (31%) vs. Georgia Tech (69%) Spread : Georgia Tech -6.5 (52%)

: Georgia Tech -6.5 (52%) Total: 50.5 (51% Over)

What to expect from Georgia Tech

Yes, Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-4 season (best under Brent Key) and a top-5 offense in the ACC (32.2 ppg). But the Yellow Jackets lost a ton on offense from last season and now have a completely new look. Tech lost QB Haynes King plus its top two running backs and top three receivers to the NFL or the transfer portal.

Brent Key restocked through the portal. At QB, Alberto Mendoza transferred in from Indiana following his National Championship run behind his brother. Justice Haynes transferred from Michigan after his 857-yard and 10-TD breakout. The biggest question is at receiver in Elon transfer Isaiah Furman, who put up 907 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

It’s also worth noting that Alabama transfer Jaylen Mbakwe will get snaps on both sides as a cornerback and gadget WR/RB.

In Week 1, the new skill players may need a few series before the offense clicks.

What to expect from Colorado

This looks like a make-or-break year for Deion Sanders. In three seasons, he’s had just one finish above .500 and is coming off a poor offensive and defensive showing last season.

Optimism starts with Julian Lewis taking over at quarterback. Lewis is a former 4-Star QB prospect from the 2025 class. In four games last season, he completed 52/94 passes for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Colorado’s new receivers and experienced running backs keep the spread inside a touchdown. DeAndre Moore transferred from Texas following his 532-yard, 4-TD season. Danny Scudero, the leading receiver in the country last season at San Jose State (1,297 yards), also heads to Boulder. At running back, Micah Welch, Colorado’s leading RB, returns while Richard Young transferred in from Alabama.

Defense is the real question after last year’s finish. All 11 defensive starters are transfers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on ESPN from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

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