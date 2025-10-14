Dave Aranda compares Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to former LSU Heisman winner
When Dave Aranda speaks about elite quarterback play, it carries weight.
The fifth-year Baylor head coach spent two seasons at LSU alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — the former 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football history.
Aranda served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator during Burrow’s rise, watching him evolve from transfer to national champion.
That background makes his latest comparison to Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson stand out.
“When Joe was your quarterback, you always felt like you were in it,” Aranda said this week. “You always felt, hey, give him a chance. I think Joe had really good weapons. We do, too. I think those two things."
"I think Joe's a little bit of a different guy," Aranda added. "Everyone loves Joe. And so Sawyer and Joe's personality is probably different ends of the spectrum.
“But in terms of competitor, in terms of being up here all the time, watching tape and putting time in, and in terms of having weapons and being able to get the ball to them and use them the right way, I think those things are right on.”
Robertson’s Growth Mirrors Burrow’s Traits
Through six games, Robertson has thrown for 2,058 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions, completing 63.7% of his passes while leading one of the nation’s top passing attacks.
He’s already earned recognition on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, Davey O’Brien Award watch list, and Campbell Trophy semifinalist list.
Aranda’s comparison isn’t statistical — it’s behavioral. Like Burrow at LSU, Robertson has developed a reputation for obsessive preparation and command.
He’s the first one in the film room, quick to learn protections, and rarely rattled when plays break down. Those traits, Aranda believes, translate at any level.
Blueprint for the Future
Since entering the NFL in 2020, Burrow has validated every bit of that work ethic.
With the Cincinnati Bengals, he’s thrown for 19,190 yards and 142 touchdowns in 71 career games, earned multiple Pro Bowl selections, and led the franchise to both AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearances.
Twice named NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow has become the standard for competitiveness and poise under pressure.
It’s the same mindset Aranda now sees developing in Waco. Robertson may not have Burrow’s national spotlight yet.
But his disciplined approach and quiet leadership could make him Baylor’s next great success story — and perhaps, one day, a name that resonates far beyond the Big 12.