Dave Aranda praises Baylor star Sawyer Robertson ahead of season finale

As Sawyer Robertson approaches his final Baylor game, Dave Aranda details the quarterback’s leadership, toughness and lasting impact on the Bears’ program.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When it comes to the story of Baylor Bears star quarterback Sawyer Robertson and his legacy, his impact on the field has been more than evident. Robertson spent two seasons transforming Baylor’s offense into a quarterback-driven operation, first stabilizing it in 2024 and then elevating it in 2025. He played through injuries, carried the Bears through weekly shootouts and became the one constant in a program navigating roster turnover, defensive issues and outside noise surrounding its head coach.

That is why, when Aranda was asked what Robertson leaves behind at Baylor, the head coach did not start with numbers. He started with the person.

“He’s leaving behind a guy that cares, a guy that’s totally committed, a guy that is a great leader and is a great ambassador of Baylor and is someone that really is focused on doing what's right for the school, for the team. For him, it's very much bigger than himself.”

A Production Arc That Reshaped Baylor’s Offense

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those words carry weight because Robertson’s on-field résumé backs them up. His 2024 season ranked among the most efficient single-year performances in Baylor history: 3,071 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 153.1 passer rating that cracked the program’s top-10 list. He added 230 rushing yards and four scores, delivered four 300-yard games and sparked a six-game winning streak that pushed Baylor back to bowl eligibility.

The follow-up in 2025 confirmed it wasn’t a one-year spike. Through 11 games he posted more than 3,300 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and over 250 rushing yards, keeping Baylor inside the national top-10 in passing offense while the program fought through injuries and defensive breakdowns. By mid-November he had surpassed 7,000 career passing yards and climbed into several all-time Baylor categories despite fewer than two full seasons as the unquestioned starter. Despite the team regressing, sitting at 5-5 with their Bowl game dreams resting on the final game of the season, Robertson has shown more than flashes of brilliance as one of the top passers in the country.

Defining Moments in Big Games

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robertson’s legacy is also tied to his performances in marquee environments. He torched BYU for 324 yards and four total touchdowns, dropped five passing scores on Texas Tech, and authored one of the most memorable quarterback showcases in recent Baylor history with 440 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime upset of a ranked SMU team.

He delivered again when the stage was biggest: 445 passing yards in the Texas Bowl against LSU, fighting through a lower-body injury that had him wearing a boot anytime he wasn’t on the field. Moments like those pushed him beyond “productive quarterback” status and into “program anchor” territory.

The Legacy Baylor Will Remember

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) with offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki (66) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robertson arrived in Waco as a former four-star prospect looking for a reset after limited reps at Mississippi State. He leaves as one of the most consequential offensive players of the Aranda era, a quarterback who played hurt, produced at a historic pace and carried himself the way his head coach described: committed, selfless and bigger than the moment. The stats tell one story. The way Aranda talks about him tells the rest.

