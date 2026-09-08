5 Baylor Football Players I Want to See More Out of in Week 2 vs. Prairie View A&M
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The loss against Auburn in week one still stings, but onward to week two the Baylor Bears make their way. Prairie View A&M isn't going to just let Baylor have a nice and easy home opener either. Coach Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M certainly wouldn't turn down the opportunity to seize the opportunity to win the game on Saturday if it arises.
In effort of offering our suggestions, listed below are the players we would like to see utilized more in this week's game.
Running Back Caden Knighten
Dawson Pendergrass deserves all the touches that he gets; but we've written about it before, don't sleep on Caden Knighten. Only involved in 28 total snaps throughout the game that saw Baylor snap the ball 99 times, and then only actually running the ball 12 times for 33 yards, Knighten can be much more of an asset than that, his speed alone should be almost ideal for the increase in Baylor's game tempo.
Wide Receiver Louis Brown IV
Catching only five passes (one being for a touchdown) for 62 yards isn't a bad contribution in a game where Gavin Freeman ends up catching a dozen passes for 154 yards. However, at 6'2" tall (Freeman being 5'9"), Brown's larger frame and extended reach may not be able to slip through zone coverage like Freeman, but on a one-on-one instance, I like Brown's chances in those matchups.
As a one-two combo of receivers, Baylor has a pair in Freeman and Brown that both pose their own unique issues for the defense to try to handle.
Wide Receiver Dre'lon Miller
Remember how I said that Gavin Freeman had a dozen catches this past Saturday? Dre'lon Miller was only on the field for 16 total plays, and Freeman was targeted for passes 18 times. DJ Lagway had 54 passing attempts against Auburn, and not a single one to Miller.
The 6' tall 207 pound receiver can be described as the more physical of the three receivers mentioned in this article, as he's more the run-after-catch type. Watch for him to be utilized more this week in screens, slants, and other short passing plays that can best utilize his skillset.
Linebacker Travion Barnes
Coach Aranda has spoken highly of Barnes' locker room leadership and camaraderie with fellow teammates. Quietly leading the team with 9 total tackles (7 solo) against Auburn, "quietly" is anything but how Barnes' impact should feel on the game.
To put it another way, when the commentators are mentioning Barnes' name during the broadcast, I want them to have a reason to be shouting his name rather than merely noting that Barnes has picked up another tackle on the day. Travion Barnes is noted as a vocal leader, but the week two game against Prairie View A&M should visually show and help to illustrate why he's respected in the locker room.
Tight End Matthew Klopfenstein
Of all of the players and all of the packages that Coach Aranda could have called as the play to try and win the game against Auburn. There's a reason that went with the pass to Klopfenstein as their best bet and highest odds of success.
I don't have access to whatever book of his that Aranda references for his play calls and personnel choices, but Klopfenstein's number was called for a reason. Former Bears tight end Michael Trigg left some big shoes to fill for this season, but maybe Klopfenstein (the 6'4" 248 pound Senior) can fit the bill this year.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague