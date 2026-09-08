5 Baylor Football Players I Want to See More Out of in Week 2 vs. Prairie View A&M

The loss against Auburn in week one still stings, but onward to week two the Baylor Bears make their way. Prairie View A&M isn't going to just let Baylor have a nice and easy home opener either. Coach Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M certainly wouldn't turn down the opportunity to seize the opportunity to win the game on Saturday if it arises.

In effort of offering our suggestions, listed below are the players we would like to see utilized more in this week's game.

Running Back Caden Knighten

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Pendergrass deserves all the touches that he gets; but we've written about it before, don't sleep on Caden Knighten. Only involved in 28 total snaps throughout the game that saw Baylor snap the ball 99 times, and then only actually running the ball 12 times for 33 yards, Knighten can be much more of an asset than that, his speed alone should be almost ideal for the increase in Baylor's game tempo.

Wide Receiver Louis Brown IV

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catching only five passes (one being for a touchdown) for 62 yards isn't a bad contribution in a game where Gavin Freeman ends up catching a dozen passes for 154 yards. However, at 6'2" tall (Freeman being 5'9"), Brown's larger frame and extended reach may not be able to slip through zone coverage like Freeman, but on a one-on-one instance, I like Brown's chances in those matchups.

As a one-two combo of receivers, Baylor has a pair in Freeman and Brown that both pose their own unique issues for the defense to try to handle.

Wide Receiver Dre'lon Miller

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) runs after a reception during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Remember how I said that Gavin Freeman had a dozen catches this past Saturday? Dre'lon Miller was only on the field for 16 total plays, and Freeman was targeted for passes 18 times. DJ Lagway had 54 passing attempts against Auburn, and not a single one to Miller.

The 6' tall 207 pound receiver can be described as the more physical of the three receivers mentioned in this article, as he's more the run-after-catch type. Watch for him to be utilized more this week in screens, slants, and other short passing plays that can best utilize his skillset.

Linebacker Travion Barnes

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (36) drops into coverage during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Aranda has spoken highly of Barnes' locker room leadership and camaraderie with fellow teammates. Quietly leading the team with 9 total tackles (7 solo) against Auburn, "quietly" is anything but how Barnes' impact should feel on the game.

To put it another way, when the commentators are mentioning Barnes' name during the broadcast, I want them to have a reason to be shouting his name rather than merely noting that Barnes has picked up another tackle on the day. Travion Barnes is noted as a vocal leader, but the week two game against Prairie View A&M should visually show and help to illustrate why he's respected in the locker room.

Tight End Matthew Klopfenstein

Auburn Tigers safety Eric Winters (5) makes a game winning tackle on Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein (85) on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of all of the players and all of the packages that Coach Aranda could have called as the play to try and win the game against Auburn. There's a reason that went with the pass to Klopfenstein as their best bet and highest odds of success.

I don't have access to whatever book of his that Aranda references for his play calls and personnel choices, but Klopfenstein's number was called for a reason. Former Bears tight end Michael Trigg left some big shoes to fill for this season, but maybe Klopfenstein (the 6'4" 248 pound Senior) can fit the bill this year.

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