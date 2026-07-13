Every QB Baylor Will Face This Season, Ranked From Strongest to Weakest

Baylor has an interesting schedule this year against a lot of talented quarterbacks. All the way from week one against Auburn to facing Houston in the last week of the year. Baylor has its hands full when it comes to opposing quarterbacks, and some of these guys are very dangerous.

1. Noah Fifita | Arizona

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Noah Fifita was one of the best passers in the Big 12 last year, being a top 23 passer in the country, and also had over 114 carries on the ground as well. Fifita returns for his junior year and is expected to have even more success with Arizona adding two top transfers on offense with tight end Cole Rusk from Illinois and wide receiver DJ Jordan from USC.

2. Bear Bachmeier | BYU

Iowa State Cyclones' offensive line Tamatoa McDonough (58) takes down BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bear Bachmeier was one of BYU's most successful quarterbacks since Zach Wilson, and he definitely proved it last year. putting up multiple 240-yard games, and is only expected to get better going into his sophomore year.



BYU fell short last year, losing to Texas Tech twice. They will definitely have something to prove this year, and with Bear and standout running back LJ Martin returning, the Cougars will likely be one of the best teams in the country again.

3. Will Hammond | Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) blocks for quarterback Will Hammond (15) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With everything happening in the Sorsby case, the Red Raiders will look towards redshirt sophomore Will Hammond to lead the way. Will had a few solid outings last year, putting up 167 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State, and 169 yards with two touchdowns against Utah. Hammond definitely has the experience and has proven he can hold that starting job, only time will tell if he can hold Texas Tech to the level they wanted to be with Sorsby this year.

4. Byrum Brown | Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) throws the ball during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Byrum Brown had a crazy year for South Florida, putting up 3,158 yards passing, 1,000 yards rushing, and over 42 total touchdowns. Now, will those stats drop with him going to play SEC opponents every week, most likely. But I still believe he will be a very talented quarterback to give Auburn a revive thats been needed for them the past few years. Brown will have to carry the weight of the offense on his back this year after Cam Coleman and three other solid receivers left through the portal.

5. Julian Lewis | Colorado

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a frustrating year for Colorado, bouncing back and forth between Kaidon Salter and Lewis, this looks to be the year Lewis can take over this offense and give Colorado the chance for a bounce-back season that they desperately need. Lewis only played in about four games last year, but was a five-star recruit who, flipped from USC. He has incredible potential to be a top quarterback in the Big 12.

6. Conner Weigman | Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) scrambles with the ball as they play against the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former five-star recruit from Texas A&M, had a really exceptional year last season, notching 3405 total yards and over 36 total touchdowns. With skill players like Makhi Hughes and wide receiver Trent Walker, Houston looks to do damage in the Big 12, and I think Conner is the man to do it.

7. Jaylen Raynor | Iowa State

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) throws against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Three-year starter for Arkansas State gets his shot at a big conference. Jaylen had very productive years for the Red Wolves, leading the Sun Belt last season with 3,361 passing yards and 423 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Iowa State has the coaching and the roster rehaul to make this kid a name known in the Big 12 this year.

8. Cutter Boley | Arizona State

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A two-year player for Kentucky, was once a highly touted prospect. Played most of his freshman year as a backup until he eventually took over the starting job in 2025. Earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors by completing 65.8% of his passes.

9. Jaden Craig | TCU

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU quarterback Jaden Craig speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craig is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in Harvard University, he looks to take charge of the Horned Frogs' offense this year. In his three years at Harvard, he had over 6,074 yards and 52 touchdowns. Craig can definitely be someone to keep your eyes on this year, and give TCU a shot to make a run this year.

10. Alonza Barnett III | UCF

James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III drops back to pass against Oregon during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After leading James Madison to a historic playoff run and being Sun Belt Player of the Year, Barnett looks to give the Golden Knights offense some firepower. A major dual threat player who had 15 rushing touchdowns last year and back-to-back seasons with 2500 passing yards, and 20-plus passing touchdowns. Will definitely be a challenge going up from the Sun Belt to the Big 12

11. Isaiah Marshall | Kansas

Kansas redshirt sophomore quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) works on drills during practice at the University of Kansas on Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A talented dual-threat quarterback who was a four-star prospect from Michigan. Isaiah looks for his chance this season to lead the Jayhawks' offense. Recognized for his high IQ, Marshall will definitely have to develop in order for Kansas to have a more productive season than the year before.

12. Cameron Peters | Prairie View A&M

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers quarterback Cameron Peters (4) throws a pass against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a 10-4 season for the Panthers, Peters has anchored Prairie View Football as one of the best quarterbacks in the SWAC conference. He had 2798 passing yards and 28 total touchdowns last season.