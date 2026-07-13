Every QB Baylor Will Face This Season, Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
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Baylor has an interesting schedule this year against a lot of talented quarterbacks. All the way from week one against Auburn to facing Houston in the last week of the year. Baylor has its hands full when it comes to opposing quarterbacks, and some of these guys are very dangerous.
1. Noah Fifita | Arizona
Noah Fifita was one of the best passers in the Big 12 last year, being a top 23 passer in the country, and also had over 114 carries on the ground as well. Fifita returns for his junior year and is expected to have even more success with Arizona adding two top transfers on offense with tight end Cole Rusk from Illinois and wide receiver DJ Jordan from USC.
2. Bear Bachmeier | BYU
Bear Bachmeier was one of BYU's most successful quarterbacks since Zach Wilson, and he definitely proved it last year. putting up multiple 240-yard games, and is only expected to get better going into his sophomore year.
BYU fell short last year, losing to Texas Tech twice. They will definitely have something to prove this year, and with Bear and standout running back LJ Martin returning, the Cougars will likely be one of the best teams in the country again.
3. Will Hammond | Texas Tech
With everything happening in the Sorsby case, the Red Raiders will look towards redshirt sophomore Will Hammond to lead the way. Will had a few solid outings last year, putting up 167 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State, and 169 yards with two touchdowns against Utah. Hammond definitely has the experience and has proven he can hold that starting job, only time will tell if he can hold Texas Tech to the level they wanted to be with Sorsby this year.
4. Byrum Brown | Auburn
Byrum Brown had a crazy year for South Florida, putting up 3,158 yards passing, 1,000 yards rushing, and over 42 total touchdowns. Now, will those stats drop with him going to play SEC opponents every week, most likely. But I still believe he will be a very talented quarterback to give Auburn a revive thats been needed for them the past few years. Brown will have to carry the weight of the offense on his back this year after Cam Coleman and three other solid receivers left through the portal.
5. Julian Lewis | Colorado
After a frustrating year for Colorado, bouncing back and forth between Kaidon Salter and Lewis, this looks to be the year Lewis can take over this offense and give Colorado the chance for a bounce-back season that they desperately need. Lewis only played in about four games last year, but was a five-star recruit who, flipped from USC. He has incredible potential to be a top quarterback in the Big 12.
6. Conner Weigman | Houston
Former five-star recruit from Texas A&M, had a really exceptional year last season, notching 3405 total yards and over 36 total touchdowns. With skill players like Makhi Hughes and wide receiver Trent Walker, Houston looks to do damage in the Big 12, and I think Conner is the man to do it.
7. Jaylen Raynor | Iowa State
Three-year starter for Arkansas State gets his shot at a big conference. Jaylen had very productive years for the Red Wolves, leading the Sun Belt last season with 3,361 passing yards and 423 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Iowa State has the coaching and the roster rehaul to make this kid a name known in the Big 12 this year.
8. Cutter Boley | Arizona State
A two-year player for Kentucky, was once a highly touted prospect. Played most of his freshman year as a backup until he eventually took over the starting job in 2025. Earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors by completing 65.8% of his passes.
9. Jaden Craig | TCU
Craig is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in Harvard University, he looks to take charge of the Horned Frogs' offense this year. In his three years at Harvard, he had over 6,074 yards and 52 touchdowns. Craig can definitely be someone to keep your eyes on this year, and give TCU a shot to make a run this year.
10. Alonza Barnett III | UCF
After leading James Madison to a historic playoff run and being Sun Belt Player of the Year, Barnett looks to give the Golden Knights offense some firepower. A major dual threat player who had 15 rushing touchdowns last year and back-to-back seasons with 2500 passing yards, and 20-plus passing touchdowns. Will definitely be a challenge going up from the Sun Belt to the Big 12
11. Isaiah Marshall | Kansas
A talented dual-threat quarterback who was a four-star prospect from Michigan. Isaiah looks for his chance this season to lead the Jayhawks' offense. Recognized for his high IQ, Marshall will definitely have to develop in order for Kansas to have a more productive season than the year before.
12. Cameron Peters | Prairie View A&M
Coming off a 10-4 season for the Panthers, Peters has anchored Prairie View Football as one of the best quarterbacks in the SWAC conference. He had 2798 passing yards and 28 total touchdowns last season.
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Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83