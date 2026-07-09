These RBs Could Destroy Baylor in 2026 if Bears Don't Fix 122nd-Ranked Rushing Defense

The Bears struggled severely last year at stopping the run, and with the more difficult schedule Baylor has, this defense needs to step up, or these running backs will give them a repeat of what we saw last year.

Jeremiah Cobb | Auburn

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I think it's funny that Baylor will play the team their starting running back, Bryson Washington, transferred to. But my eyes are mainly on last year's starter, Cobb. Cobb had multiple 100-yard games and totaled up 969 yards on 175 carries. He had 74 yards and a touchdown against Baylor last year, and only had a major jump in production this past year. With a mostly new defense, this running back could go off in week one, and with a former Bear as the backup, I expect Auburn to definitely test Baylor's rushing defense early on in the game.

LJ Martin | BYU

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Multi-time Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year; LJ Martin was a focal point in BYU's high-powered offense last year. Racking up over 1305 yards with 12 touchdowns last year, and going into his senior year, analysts expect a similar or even better year for him. After coming close to making the playoffs last year, BYU will have something to prove, and LJ could be a major factor when playing against the Bears.

Cameron Dickey | Texas Tech

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Texas Tech has one of the best returning backs in the nation with Cameron Dickey. Dickey had over 1100 yards and 14 touchdowns last year. A top 25-yard rusher who returns for his junior year is expected to be one of the top running backs in the nation. Baylor will have a real challenge stopping this guy when they face off in an important Week 11 game at home. If he can't be stopped, this Red Raider offense will light up the scoreboard, and Baylor won't have a shot to beat them.

Makhi Hughes | Houston



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Although senior transfer Makhi Hughes didn't play much for the Oregon Ducks last year, he had two very successful years for Tulane, putting up 1400 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. I expect a productive year from Hughes, and for him to be an instant starter on this Cougars team. Baylor plays Houston on November 28th for the last game of the season. There's a good chance this guy can have a breakout season and be a large threat for any Big 12 defense this year.