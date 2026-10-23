Four Big 12 Games to Watch on Saturday Before and After Baylor Takes on Kansas

Week 8 of college football has quite the lineup for this Saturday as mutliple top 25 teams from the Big 12 are in action. Baylor plays Kansas at 12:00 p.m. CT on TNT, but Texas Tech starts an hour earlier, and Big 12 games will continue throughout the rest of the day. Four of the Big 12's games contain all 5 of Baylor's remaining opponents.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati - 11:00 a.m. CT on FS1

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) is tackled by the Baylor Bears defense in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech serves as the penultimate game for the Bears this season, and the Bearcats of Cincinnati's opponent this weekend. The No. 8 Red Raiders are undefeated this season at 6-0 and looking to continue that trend once the dust settles on this weekend as well. Looking to keep the Bearcats offense in check with their defense, the Red Raiders also will be looking to score early and often on offense. A multi-score favorite by most sources, Texas Tech should be able to head back home with the victory

UCF vs. BYU - 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Reggie Bush (22) breaks up the pass to UCF Knights wide receiver Waden Charles (19) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor's opponent 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN next Friday, October 30th, is UCF as the Bears travel to Orlando, Florida, to take on the Knights. How the UCF defense is able to contain Bear Bachmeier and the No. 2 BYU offense will be the focal point of this game, at least in terms of what to watch for in preparation for next week.

The Bears will be heading to Provo, Utah, Saturday November 14th to take on the Cougars of BYU. How BYU's offense performs, as well as how their defense handles UCF, will grant some insight into how the Bears can potentially plan their attack when Baylor and UCF compete against one another next week.

BYU is fresh off of defeating Notre Dame last week, and will be looking to carry that momentum through this week as well. UCF will be rested (being idle last week) and looking to play spoiler and upset the undefeated Cougars.

ISU vs. Arizona - 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Kansas this week, UCF next week, and ISU the week after on November 7th for Homecoming at home in Waco. Before that, however, ISU travels to Tucson to take on the No. 25 Wildcats in another game on this list that favors the home team by more than a single score. Both Arizona and ISU will be coming off of a bye week last week and looking to add a win to their totals for the season.

Houston vs. Utah - 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Jayshon Ridgle (16) makes a catch against Houston Cougars defensive back Wrook Brown (24) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend's Big 12 late game sees a battle of top 15 teams as the No. 14 Houston Cougars travel to No. 10 Utah to take on the Utes at 9:15 p.m. CT in a game that will end somewhere near midnight. The Cougars will be the Bears' final opponents this season on the 28th of November when the Bears travel to Houston.

Utah, the third remaining undefeated Big 12 team will be up against what could be their biggest challenge yet as they take on the visiting Houston team. Both teams are physical on both sides of the ball, and both will be looking to claim as many Big 12 wins as they can as we head towards the latter part of the season. Expected to be a relatively close game, Utah does seem to be the favorite as the home team in this game.

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