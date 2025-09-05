Key Matchups: Baylor at SMU
The Baylor Bears head up I-35 this weekend for a matchup with SMU that feels bigger than just Week 2. The Bears are staring down the possibility of a 0-2 start, and while that alone makes this a must-win, the trip to Dallas also carries major weight off the field in recruiting battles across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. SMU has momentum, Baylor needs answers, and the outcome could swing both perception and trajectory for Dave Aranda’s team.
All of these matchups will focus on Baylor's defense coming off a disappointing showing in Week 1, including a lackluster run defense that's been a concerning trend for the Bears during Dave Aranda's tenure. Ultimately, it will come down to a handful of critical matchups that will decide whether the Bears punch back or leave Dallas in a deeper hole.
SMU QB Kevin Jennings vs. Baylor OLBs Matthew Fobbs-White and Emar'rion Winston
It was a disappointing debut for Baylor’s two transfer edge rushers, who combined for just two tackles against Auburn. Granted, the Tigers didn’t throw much, but when they did, the Bears failed to generate consistent pressure on Jackson Arnold or slow him down as a runner. That has to change this week.
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings didn’t show much designed running in the opener against East Texas A&M, but that tool is in his bag, and Baylor should expect to see more of it in Dallas. Fobbs-White and Winston, Baylor’s most athletic perimeter defenders, have a three-fold assignment: pressure Jennings in true dropbacks, contain him on scrambles, and close quickly when the Mustangs dial up designed runs. If they can’t, Jennings has the talent to hurt Baylor with both his legs and his arm outside the pocket.
Advantage: SMU
RB Chris Johnson Jr. vs. LBs Keaton Thomas, Travion Barnes, and Phoenix Jackson
Yes, his dad is that Chris Johnson, the legendary CJ2K of NFL and Tennessee Titans lore. His son, Chris Johnson Jr., a transfer from Miami, flashed that same burst in Week 1, showing the ability to turn a crease into a chunk gain in a hurry. The front four for Baylor—particularly DK Kalu, Cooper Lanz, Devonte Tezino— will shoulder a good portion of the load in limiting Johnson's explosiveness at the line of scrimmage, especially with Jackie Marshall’s status uncertain. But when Johnson gets to the second level, the burden falls squarely on Baylor’s linebackers.
Keaton Thomas was a bright spot in the Auburn loss, posting 15 tackles, and he’ll need to lead the way again alongside Travion Barnes and Phoenix Jackson. The priority is keeping Johnson’s 5–7 yard runs from becoming 30–40 yard sprints, because his long speed makes him a threat to score from anywhere. SMU has other backs, but Johnson is the true home-run hitter.
Advantage: Baylor
WR Romello Brinson vs. CBs Tevin Williams and Levar Thornton
Auburn didn’t need to air it out last week, leaving Baylor’s secondary largely untested. That won’t be the case on Saturday. Rhett Lashlee’s SMU offense thrives on spreading defenses out and attacking downfield, and senior wideout Romello Brinson is the primary weapon.
At 6-foot-2 with long strides, Brinson put up 121 yards and a touchdown in the opener, including a 63-yarder on the game’s first drive. He’s not an elite jump-ball specialist, but he creates separation and has the speed to win vertically. Tevin Williams and Levar Thornton will both see plenty of him, and their ability to limit chunk plays—and get Baylor off the field on third and long—will be crucial. Thornton’s length could give Brinson some problems, while Williams has the experience to handle him in man-to-man. Freshman Jalen Cooper (five catches in Week 1) is another name to watch, but slowing Brinson is priority No. 1 if Baylor wants to contain this passing game.
Advantage: Baylor