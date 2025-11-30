What Dave Aranda said to the media about 2026 priorities
On Saturday, the Baylor Bears were close to ending their two-game losing streak and sending the Houston Cougars back to H-Town with their fourth loss of the 2025 campaign. Alas, it was not meant to be as the Baylor seniors ended their collegiate careers in a hard-fought but losing effort in a 31-24 Houston victory.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has been retained for the 2026 season as his Bears posted a 5-7 record in his sixth season in Waco. With such a large senior class, the Bears will lose production and experience. In his post-game press conference, Aranda was asked about the priorities for the off season in preparation for 2026 and what needs to change. Aranda said,
“I think we have to look at how we are going to build this team. There is a fair amount of movement with a big senior class and we have to look at building this team from the inside out. There has to be more on the line of scrimmage play. Big people. And that’s going to be our goal in being effective that way and developing our team that way.”- Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda
Offensive Line
To give Aranda’s comment some context, you have to look at offensive and defensive line play this season. Going into the Houston game, senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson operated behind an offensive line that allowed 21 sacks this season. That puts the Bears tied for 77th in the FBS in that category and 12th in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor loses three seniors from that unit.
As far as recruiting goes, the Bears have three offensive linemen committed to the program, according to 247Sports. With the early signing day approaching on December 3, we will see if those commitments hold up and lead to signatures on Letters of Intent.
Defensive Line
A stat that is an indication of good defensive line play is tackles for loss. The Baylor defensive line this season ranked 130th (out of 136 FBS teams) in the FBS and last in the Big 12 with just 42 on the season through 11 games. Baylor added six tackles for loss vs Houston.
On the recruiting trail, Aranda and the Bears have a couple of commitments on the defensive line, including four-star DL Jae’Lin Battle out of Edmond, OK. Early signing day will be a critical point on the timeline for redemption next season.
Aranda must also work to re-recruit his freshmen, sophomores and juniors at critical positions to keep them in the program to maintain as much continuity and stability as possible.
In addition, the transfer portal window will open for two weeks beginning January 2, 2026. Players looking for a new home and more playing time, or those that fell victim to a coaching change will make themselves known to potential suitors. Aranda and his staff should be scouring the portal looking for big bodies on both sides of the line of scrimmage that can help the Bears win sooner, rather than later.