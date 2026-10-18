PFF Grades and Snap Counts Following Low Scoring Loss Against TCU
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The Bears had a disappointing outing against the Horned Frogs Saturday night; although the total offensive yards were almost similar, Baylor couldn't find a single touchdown. With over five punts, a fumble, an interception, and a missed field goal, the Bears had no rhythm to get things done on offense. Gavin Freeman still had a decent night while being tightly covered all game and led the team with 76 yards and seven catches.
TCU limited Baylor to just 54 total rushing yards in this game, and DJ Lagway missed a lot of passes, completing just 22 of 53 attempts for 256 yards. This was a defensive dogfight, with over eight total sacks and multiple turnovers.
In the end, Baylor struggled to get the ball into the end zone, with their closest score being a 32-yard field goal. TCU came out of the half with a 67-yard pass to Jordan Dwyer and scored a quick touchdown. After that, Baylor only managed to have two drives for more than 40 yards after halftime, and they fell to 4-2.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. OL Cole Rhett - 68.2 grade
2. OL Koltin Sieracki - 67.1 grade
3. TE Hawkins Polley - 66.9 grade
4. TE Tony Livingston - 65.3 grade
5. HB Caden Knighten - 64.0 grade
6. WR Louis Brown IV - 62.5 grade
7. OT Cooper Lovelace - 61.4 grade
8. OT Kaden Sieracki - 60.9 grade
9. WR Gavin Freeman - 60.1 grade
10. WR Taz Williams Jr. - 60.1 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. QB DJ Lagway - 39.5 grade
2. WR Jadon Porter - 45.4 grade
3. WR Dre'lon Miller - 45.9 grade
4. HB Ryelan Morris - 50.2 grade
5. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 52.2 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. LB Kaleb Burns - 81.4 grade
2. DT Traevon Mitchell - 76.0 grade
3. LB Kyland Reed - 73.0 grade
4. CB Reggie Bush II - 72.3 grade
5. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 72.1 grade
6. FS Micah Gifford - 69.5 grade
7. OLB Garrick Ponder - 68.2 grade
8. DT Kamren Washington - 66.4 grade
9. CB Bo Onu - 64.6 grade
10. MLB Travion Barnes - 64.4 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. LE Jamaal Whyce Jr. - 47.7 grade
2. CB Devon Jordan - 48.7 grade
3. SS Devin Turner - 52.6 grade
4. OLB Ryan Davis - 53.4 grade
5. MLB Kedrick Walker - 53.7 grade
Snap Counts and Numbers To Look At
- Reggie Bush has another 70 plus graded game with under 40 snaps
- Lagway has his worst graded game of the season so far
- Tony Livingston has a solid 65.3 after multiple bad grades the previous weeks
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Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83