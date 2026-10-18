PFF Grades and Snap Counts Following Low Scoring Loss Against TCU

The Bears had a disappointing outing against the Horned Frogs Saturday night; although the total offensive yards were almost similar, Baylor couldn't find a single touchdown. With over five punts, a fumble, an interception, and a missed field goal, the Bears had no rhythm to get things done on offense. Gavin Freeman still had a decent night while being tightly covered all game and led the team with 76 yards and seven catches.

TCU limited Baylor to just 54 total rushing yards in this game, and DJ Lagway missed a lot of passes, completing just 22 of 53 attempts for 256 yards. This was a defensive dogfight, with over eight total sacks and multiple turnovers.

In the end, Baylor struggled to get the ball into the end zone, with their closest score being a 32-yard field goal. TCU came out of the half with a 67-yard pass to Jordan Dwyer and scored a quick touchdown. After that, Baylor only managed to have two drives for more than 40 yards after halftime, and they fell to 4-2.

Top 10 Offensive Players

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) carries the ball against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Max Carroll (3) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. OL Cole Rhett - 68.2 grade

2. OL Koltin Sieracki - 67.1 grade

3. TE Hawkins Polley - 66.9 grade

4. TE Tony Livingston - 65.3 grade

5. HB Caden Knighten - 64.0 grade

6. WR Louis Brown IV - 62.5 grade

7. OT Cooper Lovelace - 61.4 grade

8. OT Kaden Sieracki - 60.9 grade

9. WR Gavin Freeman - 60.1 grade

10. WR Taz Williams Jr. - 60.1 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

1. QB DJ Lagway - 39.5 grade

2. WR Jadon Porter - 45.4 grade

3. WR Dre'lon Miller - 45.9 grade

4. HB Ryelan Morris - 50.2 grade

5. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 52.2 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jon Denman (2) drops a pass as Baylor Bears linebacker Kaleb Burns (41) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LB Kaleb Burns - 81.4 grade

2. DT Traevon Mitchell - 76.0 grade

3. LB Kyland Reed - 73.0 grade

4. CB Reggie Bush II - 72.3 grade

5. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 72.1 grade

6. FS Micah Gifford - 69.5 grade

7. OLB Garrick Ponder - 68.2 grade

8. DT Kamren Washington - 66.4 grade

9. CB Bo Onu - 64.6 grade

10. MLB Travion Barnes - 64.4 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

1. LE Jamaal Whyce Jr. - 47.7 grade

2. CB Devon Jordan - 48.7 grade

3. SS Devin Turner - 52.6 grade

4. OLB Ryan Davis - 53.4 grade

5. MLB Kedrick Walker - 53.7 grade

Snap Counts and Numbers To Look At

Reggie Bush has another 70 plus graded game with under 40 snaps

Lagway has his worst graded game of the season so far

Tony Livingston has a solid 65.3 after multiple bad grades the previous weeks

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