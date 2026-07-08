Ranking Every Big 12 Football Helmet — Where Does Baylor Land?

The Big 12 has some of the best helmets and jerseys in the NCAA. Here's a little ranking of my favorite helmets from the Big 12 conference. Before I start, I want to mention this ranking is only based on the two or three main helmets that these teams use, throwback helmets will not be factored in.

1. Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This might be biased, but I think that Colorado has some of the best helmets in the whole nation. Whether they wear grey, white, gold, or even black, these matte gold helmets shine on the field, especially in night games. Also, the buffalo logo is just classic, and the gold and white definitely help the black buffalo logo stand out on their helmets. Rating: 9.6/10

2. West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 14, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers helmet on the field during warmups at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very simple and basic, but I can't help but have the Mountaineers' helmet in my top five. The bright yellow, with the dark blue WV logo, is a beautiful helmet. The blue helmet looks great as well, but for this helmet alone, West Virginia has to break my top five. Rating: 9.5

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys

An Oklahoma State helmet is pictured before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing I think we need more of in college football is some more orange helmets. Oklahoma State has some of the cleanest helmets in the nation. Whether it's the bold orange and black OSU letters, or the white and orange cursive lettering. OSU has to be a top contender in the rankings. Rating: 9.2/10

4. Utah Utes

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet used by the White team in the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray | USA TODAY Sports

The Utes' white, red, and black combine for a great combination on their helmets. Plus a very clean red facemask, and that classic feathered, circled red and black U is a staple in college football and is easily recognizable as a top-tier helmet. Rating: 9.1/10

5. UCF Knights

Nov 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights helmet on the sideline against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas | USA TODAY Sports

This is UCF's best helmet right here. Bold and gold letters, with a thick, black border in a diagonal position, are just so clean. UCF also has gold and black helmets, which make the letters blend well with whatever jersey combination they wear. Rating: 8.8/10

6. Kansas Jayhawks

Nov 23, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; A detailed view a Kansas Jayhawks helmet in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Kansas hasn't been very successful in the Big 12, these helmets are likely a top 30 in the nation. The red and white stripe, and the massive Jayhawk logo really makes this helmet stand out when you see it. Rating: 8.6/10

7. TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 14, 2015; Fort Worth, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmets during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs defeats the Jayhawks 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The horned frogs have one of the coolest mascots in the horned frog. A purple shiny helmet with big, bold white TCU letters makes this helmet stand out amongst all others. And I really like the shiny purple grid pattern they put on these. Rating: 8.5

8. Arizona State Sun Devils

Nov 28, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet against the Arizona Wildcats during the 88th annual territorial cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't go wrong with the classic Sun Devil logo. The yellow and red pitchfork is a classic logo that is instantly recognizable with Arizona State University. Looks good with any jersey and has that bright pop under the lights. Rating: 8.5

9. Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another helmet that gets mostly carried by the extra-large logo. There aren't a lot of designs or stripes, but the red, white, yellow, and black colors make for some really good-looking helmets. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be this red, or their white helmet with a red facemask. Rating: 8.2

10. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 20, 2012; Fort Worth, TX, USA; A view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet before the game between the Red Raiders and the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Red Raiders defeated the Horned Frogs 56-53 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders have kept their helmets very simple. Either all black or white, with their big double T lettered logo. It's a clean look, not a lot of detail in their home and away helmets, but they still look great with that classic logo. Rating: 7.8

11. Houston Cougars

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Houston Cougars helmet on the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although I do love the red and white, Houston doesn't have unique styles and has a very simple design for the most part. A clean, white helmet is basic but looks nice with the red Houston letters and a red facemask to make the logo pop more. Rating: 7.6

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet sits on the bench prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The classic Bearcats logo. Nothing flashy about the Bearcats' helmets, but a large logo always makes a helmet look better, and Cincinnati definitely makes a case for that. The clean white really makes their logo stand out and look awesome on these white helmets. Rating: 7.5

13. Baylor Bears

Sep 15, 2018; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the logo on a Baylor Bears helmet during the game between the Bears and the Duke Blue Devils at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a simplicity about green, gold, and white that makes the Baylor helmet feel unique. From the classic BU logo, that gold lettering always seems to shine on Saturday nights. Rating: 7.3

14. Arizona Wildcats

Nov 9, 2013; Tucson, AZ, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field before the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although I love Arizona's logo, their helmet doesn't have a lot to look at. For the most part, it's a solid blue, white, or red, with the Arizona A logo on the side. Very basic design with a small logo that doesn't add much pop. Rating: 5.8

15. BYU Cougars

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A BYU Cougars helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another classic design that hasn't been messed with a lot in BYU's history. Unfortunately, I will be putting it pretty far down this ranking just due to the lack of creativity. I think big BYU letters in dark blue would make them stand out a lot more. To me, it still kind of looks like a logo on a helmet from the 60's that needs a creative adaptation to it. Rating: 5.6

16. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 1, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; A Kansas State Wildcats helmet is seen during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although this is a classic design Kansas State has kept for multiple years, it is a very plain, Division III type of helmet design and logo. I like the purple and silver, but it doesn't have any significant impact or stand out like the other helmets in the Big 12. Rating: 5.3