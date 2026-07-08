Ranking Every Big 12 Football Helmet — Where Does Baylor Land?
The Big 12 has some of the best helmets and jerseys in the NCAA. Here's a little ranking of my favorite helmets from the Big 12 conference. Before I start, I want to mention this ranking is only based on the two or three main helmets that these teams use, throwback helmets will not be factored in.
1. Colorado Buffaloes
This might be biased, but I think that Colorado has some of the best helmets in the whole nation. Whether they wear grey, white, gold, or even black, these matte gold helmets shine on the field, especially in night games. Also, the buffalo logo is just classic, and the gold and white definitely help the black buffalo logo stand out on their helmets. Rating: 9.6/10
2. West Virginia Mountaineers
Very simple and basic, but I can't help but have the Mountaineers' helmet in my top five. The bright yellow, with the dark blue WV logo, is a beautiful helmet. The blue helmet looks great as well, but for this helmet alone, West Virginia has to break my top five. Rating: 9.5
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys
One thing I think we need more of in college football is some more orange helmets. Oklahoma State has some of the cleanest helmets in the nation. Whether it's the bold orange and black OSU letters, or the white and orange cursive lettering. OSU has to be a top contender in the rankings. Rating: 9.2/10
4. Utah Utes
The Utes' white, red, and black combine for a great combination on their helmets. Plus a very clean red facemask, and that classic feathered, circled red and black U is a staple in college football and is easily recognizable as a top-tier helmet. Rating: 9.1/10
5. UCF Knights
This is UCF's best helmet right here. Bold and gold letters, with a thick, black border in a diagonal position, are just so clean. UCF also has gold and black helmets, which make the letters blend well with whatever jersey combination they wear. Rating: 8.8/10
6. Kansas Jayhawks
Although Kansas hasn't been very successful in the Big 12, these helmets are likely a top 30 in the nation. The red and white stripe, and the massive Jayhawk logo really makes this helmet stand out when you see it. Rating: 8.6/10
7. TCU Horned Frogs
The horned frogs have one of the coolest mascots in the horned frog. A purple shiny helmet with big, bold white TCU letters makes this helmet stand out amongst all others. And I really like the shiny purple grid pattern they put on these. Rating: 8.5
8. Arizona State Sun Devils
You can't go wrong with the classic Sun Devil logo. The yellow and red pitchfork is a classic logo that is instantly recognizable with Arizona State University. Looks good with any jersey and has that bright pop under the lights. Rating: 8.5
9. Iowa State Cyclones
Another helmet that gets mostly carried by the extra-large logo. There aren't a lot of designs or stripes, but the red, white, yellow, and black colors make for some really good-looking helmets. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be this red, or their white helmet with a red facemask. Rating: 8.2
10. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders have kept their helmets very simple. Either all black or white, with their big double T lettered logo. It's a clean look, not a lot of detail in their home and away helmets, but they still look great with that classic logo. Rating: 7.8
11. Houston Cougars
Although I do love the red and white, Houston doesn't have unique styles and has a very simple design for the most part. A clean, white helmet is basic but looks nice with the red Houston letters and a red facemask to make the logo pop more. Rating: 7.6
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
The classic Bearcats logo. Nothing flashy about the Bearcats' helmets, but a large logo always makes a helmet look better, and Cincinnati definitely makes a case for that. The clean white really makes their logo stand out and look awesome on these white helmets. Rating: 7.5
13. Baylor Bears
There's a simplicity about green, gold, and white that makes the Baylor helmet feel unique. From the classic BU logo, that gold lettering always seems to shine on Saturday nights. Rating: 7.3
14. Arizona Wildcats
Although I love Arizona's logo, their helmet doesn't have a lot to look at. For the most part, it's a solid blue, white, or red, with the Arizona A logo on the side. Very basic design with a small logo that doesn't add much pop. Rating: 5.8
15. BYU Cougars
Another classic design that hasn't been messed with a lot in BYU's history. Unfortunately, I will be putting it pretty far down this ranking just due to the lack of creativity. I think big BYU letters in dark blue would make them stand out a lot more. To me, it still kind of looks like a logo on a helmet from the 60's that needs a creative adaptation to it. Rating: 5.6
16. Kansas State Wildcats
Although this is a classic design Kansas State has kept for multiple years, it is a very plain, Division III type of helmet design and logo. I like the purple and silver, but it doesn't have any significant impact or stand out like the other helmets in the Big 12. Rating: 5.3
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Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83