The Biggest Concern Nobody Is Talking About Regarding Baylor

Let's be honest, after a 5-7 campaign, there are a lot of questions surrounding Baylor football. Dave Aranda enters his make-or-break season and he likely not only needs to have a winning record, but provide some sort of hope for the 2027 season in order to keep his job.

The offensive line is set to return just one starter from a year ago, the defensive line will have a new look, and just about every position is going to have some sort of a new starting face as the 2026 season arrives. Those are all questions fans and media are talking about.

What is the one concern that's not being talked about?

What if Joe Klanderman can't turn Baylor's defense around in one year?

Dave Aranda is the head coach, but he's also been the defensive coordinator, calling all the shots. After another disappointing season, he did some self-scouting and opted to take a General Manager-type approach entering the new season.

In his place, Joe Klanderman comes over from Kansas State to run the defense. Klanderman is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the Big 12, and KSU typically had a good defense under his guidance. The Bears are expected to create more turnovers, stop the run, and play good, solid defense.

New Defensive Coordinator, Joe Klanderman | Kansas State Athletics

But what happens if he can't turn the Bears around in just one season?

Klanderman is going to rely on Hosea Wheeler and Jamaal Whyce Jr., along with others, to anchor the defensive line. As of this writing, we have no idea if Wheeler will even be on the field for the Bears this fall as he is still battling with the NCAA for eligibility.

Baylor has a lot of new faces come the fall and Klanderman is going to need to get the most out of each newcomer in hopes of contending in a talented Big 12 Conference with some elite quarterback play, and skilled playmakers.

If the defense fails, could that spell the end of Aranda?

Klanderman and the Baylor defense is something that needs to be discussed. Aranda took a big swing in bringing him to Waco, and most people believe he will turn the Bears around. But, as with all things, chances don't always go the way you'd hope.

It's certainly possible Klanderman is the right man for the job, and he accomplishes the job this season. But it's also possible he needs a couple of years to get Baylor back to playing sound defense.

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Aranda made the call to bring Klanderman to Waco, and if the defense fails once again in 2026? That could be the end of Aranda in Waco. There is also a scenario that DJ Lagway and the offense are just so good that they carry the defensive side of the football.

Baylor's opening game against Auburn will tell a lot about the Bears' defense and what's to come in 2026.