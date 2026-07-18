Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: Jayden Rowe Ready to Fulfill 4-Star Potential

While Baylor's defense gave up too many points last season and the rushing defense was terrible, the pass defense was actually good. There were struggles in the beginning, cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. had some major struggles, but Thornton Jr. came into his own and the Bears' secondary was impressive, having the No. 31 ranked pass defense a season ago.

Baylor retooled its secondary using the transfer portal, and a few Kansas State defenders followed Joe Klanderman to the Bears. That includes cornerback Jayden Rowe.

Rowe comes in at No. 16 in our 25 most important players for Baylor's success in 2026.

Rowe's path to Baylor

With Rowe in Waco, this is now his third stop in college. He played two seasons at Oklahoma, taking a redshirt season with the Sooners, and then played the 2025 season with Kansas State.

Rowe has been more of a special teams contributor than someone who plays a lot on the defensive side of the ball. Last year, under Klanderman, Rowe saw nine games of action as a reserve, but just two in the secondary. He tallied three total tackles for the Wildcats.

Newest Member of the Baylor Family ➡️ Jayden Rowe pic.twitter.com/rrjMssmxBM — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 20, 2026

In the two games for Kansas State, Rowe saw action at both cornerback and safety. Coming out of high school, Rowe was a four-star prospect and the No. 27 cornerback in the class.

Rowe's 2026 outlook

Rowe hasn't seen much playing time yet in his career, but there are opportunities in Waco. Thornton returns, and he is cemented into the starting lineup, but Rowe could certainly play his way into the rotation.

Former Sooner, Devon Jordan, will likely see a lot of playing time as well, but with Rowe standing at 6'2" and having a lot of talent, the Bears will likely depend on him. Plus, he played one season under Klanderman, giving him an edge in the room.

Klanderman brings a unique style to Baylor and it will be useful knowing Rowe has knowledge and an understanding of what is supposed to happen.

One prediction for Rowe

This will be the first season that Rowe really comes into his own. That four-star talent arrives in Waco and the Bears will use it. I'm not ready to predict some breakout year for Rowe and say he is going to become an All-Big 12 player, but a rotation player, who can make plays? Sign me up.

Look for Rowe to quickly assert himself in the equation and give the Bears someone they can rely on.

See our full top 25 players: