Baylor DL Hosea Wheeler Takes Action to Gain 2026 Eligibility vs. NCAA

The NCAA is hoping to get rid of all waivers and redshirts after passing the 5-for-5 rule. However, the NCAA is getting hammered with lawsuits from athletes requesting additional eligibility.

Pavia vs. the NCAA is still an ongoing battle, and Baylor's Hosea Wheeler was among the plaintiffs in the case. Former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia sued the NCAA, believing JUCO years shouldn't count toward his NCAA eligibility, and he was awarded another year.

Wheeler, who just won a national title at Indiana, transferred to Baylor in hopes of starring for the Bears in 2026. He started his career at Sacramento Community College, where he played one season. He then played three seasons at Western Kentucky, before playing last year at Indiana.

However, Wheeler is now taking action into his own hands.

Wheeler voluntarily dismissed his case

Back on June 25, Wheeler, along with Oklahoma State lineman Iman Oates, voluntarily dismissed their federal antitrust case.

The NCAA continues to tiptoe around their eligibility and both players are hopeful to see the field for their respective teams this season. So, instead of waiting on the NCAA's ruling, Wheeler will pursue immediate injunctive relief through state courts. Wheeler and Oates are wanting to participate in fall camp and protect their NIL deals.

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Wheeler's NIL valuation is $720,000.

Wheeler won't be the first player to look for a judge to grant an injunction against the NCAA. The latest to do so was Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, who was granted an injunction, despite breaking a cardinal sin of gambling. After the fallout of the injunction, Sorsby and Texas Tech mutually parted ways.

But if Wheeler can find a judge who is lenient, and believes in the Pavia vs. NCAA ways, it's quite possible he will be granted a sixth year.

Baylor needs an answer

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One way or another, Baylor needs an answer. Wheeler is supposed to anchor the Bears' defensive line this season, after playing in 15 games for the Hoosiers and making five stars. Baylor's defensive line left a lot to be desired in 2025, but with an eligible Wheeler, that should change.

"I wish we knew more," Dave Aranda said this spring on Wheeler's status. "We're continuing — we check probably two times a day. And so I think last time it was sometime this week when we checked again on Monday, it said stay today. And so not much of a change."

A lot of injunctions aren't at a quick pace, either, but anything has to be quicker than the NCAA. Now, Baylor will wait to see what a judge has to say about Wheeler's eligibility.