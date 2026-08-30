Baylor's Head Coach Dave Aranda says, "Football's fun" when explaining the difference between last year and this year. Remarking on the heat as the sun shined brightly overhead at the time of taking questions, "It's hot," Aranda said as he brushed some sweat off his forehead adding, "We've been out here a minute," but reassuring that "the guys were having fun...where in the past you couldn't say that."

A Culture, A Brotherhood, A Family

When asked how he would rate Baylor's defense this year, "Crazy good" were the first words safety Micah Gifford said without missing a beat and with a smile on his face, a look of enthusiasm and high spirits.

Continuing to answer questions, Gifford would remark that "it feels like a brotherhood," and "everyone's just having fun, really." Although Gifford is expected to play and contribute this season, though he isn't likely going to be the starter.

Fellow teammate Kyler Jordan also added when he was asked a similar line of questioning, "I feel like my mental process is the most dialed in it's ever been. And that's kudos to Aranda and what he's preached to us, you know, and I think that stuff can help us win."

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (88) and director of athletic performance Vic Viloria against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Sickness for Quickness

Speed is the name of the game this year as strength coach Vic Viloria has swapped high-weight for high-repetition and explosiveness in movement in hopes of increasing overall team speed. The emphasis on the "conditioning" aspect of "Strength and Conditioning" should see returns not just in the early minutes of the game, but in the later stages of the third and fourth quarter.

It would be reasonable to expect a higher tempo of play this season due to the increased focus and attention on the speed of each player, but that's currently speculative until week one provides us a basis on which to judge.

Aggressive Portal Use

It's been noted and it's been written about, but it's important enough to mention. 32 players through the transfer portal. With the league average being around 15 per team, Baylor is tied at 9th most players through the transfer portal this season with Kentucky and California.

Whether through graduation (Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, etc.) or through transfer (i.e. Bryson Washington to Auburn), Baylor's starting squad this season will be nearly unrecognizable to last year's team

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Writing is on The Walls

Coach Aranda certainly isn't oblivious to his critics and his status on "the hot seat." This shift in culture and focus on person-over-player, as well as the addition of Joe Klanderman essentially being tossed the keys and allowed to operate the lion's share of defensive calls and decisions this season, all seem to be an attempt to right the ship and get Baylor back to being a contender in the Big XII Conference.

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