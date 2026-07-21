Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: Kyler Jordan To Bring Veteran Presence

As we get inside the top 25 of our Baylor's top 25 most important players series, we get to No. 13 and that's defensive end Kyler Jordan.

Jordan, a veteran of the Baylor defense, was one of the players selected to attend Big 12 Media Days. Does that signal what could come for him in 2026? Let's dive in.

Jordan's 2025 in review

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Jordan was a starter for Baylor in 2023, and part of 2024, before making a position change heading into the 2025 season. Jordan played outside linebacker for the Bears in both '23 and '24, but headed to defensive end last season.

Jordan was a rotational piece for the Bears' defense, but did draw a start in each of the final two games of the year. On the season, Jordan tallied 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two quarterback hurries.

Why Jordan is important for Baylor's 2026 success

Jordan is one of the few returners among the defensive line for Baylor ahead of the 2026 season. He played the second-most snaps of any returning defensive lineman, behind Devonte Tezino, from the 2025 season.

While he is in a new system with Joe Klanderman coming to Baylor from Kansas State, Jordan is being relied upon for veteran leadership. He not only knows Baylor football as well as anyone, but he's been a starter at the Big 12 level and knows what it takes to win football games.

"He's played a lot of ball," Ryan Davis said this spring about Jordan. "And so he understands. He's the vet in the room. We've kind of bonded through that, like both playing a lot of ball. He's always coaching everybody. He's a really smart dude. So he's picked everything up. And he's helping me kind of coach up some of the playbook. He's been awesome."

One prediction for Jordan

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Despite starting the last two games of the 2025 season, Jordan isn't going to be handed a starting spot in 2026. It's going to be earned. He is going to have to better the likes of Jordan Mack, Ryan Davis, Garrick Ponder, and Zavion Hardy for one of the two starting spots up for grabs. Ponder will likely get the Jack position, and it will be up to Jordan to grab the DE spot.

Look for Jordan to play a valuable role for Baylor, whether that means starting, not quite sure yet. But he's going to play a lot of snaps, and I look for him to be in the top four on the team in sacks in 2026.

See our full top 25 players: