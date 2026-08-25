Why This Season Feels Different for Baylor Football Than Last Year

This Baylor football team right now feels nothing like it did this time last year. After a season that was defined by growing pains and a ton of collective frustration, the Bears head into this fall looking like a different team. They seem to have found a new identity, and by bringing in some big names through the transfer portal, the urgency for a more successful year looks prominent.

We have yet to see this team in a live game setting, but you can tell from the energy at camp and words from the players that nobody is okay with just repeating what happened last time around.

It All Starts With QB1

I think one of the biggest reasons this team will look different is because of one single man, and that's DJ Lagway. Following his breaking-news arrival from Florida, Lagway has completely set the tone during fall camp. His teammates aren't just buying into his physical capabilities; they respect his work ethic and calm demeanor.

Lagway has continued to build connections with his receivers throughout fall camp, and, coupled with renewed trust from an upgraded offensive line, this entire offense is behind Lagway, something that he didn't feel like he had at Florida.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway has gotten praise from many teammates and coaches, such as five-year Senior Safety Michael Allen saying, "DJ [Lagway] is a guy that continues to flash, whether it be off-plays and him running around or just making great throws; I thought he did a great job."

Or Dave Aranda commenting on the confidence and trust he brings. "He's more confident. He trusts the guys that he's got. He and Spav can finish each other's sentences when they're talking about what they're seeing and where they're going next... The progress has been pretty strong."

Defensive Identity Shift Under Klanderman

While DJ Lagway and offensive additions have stolen most of Baylor's headlines, this defense will be the tone-setter for how this season will go. We've seen last year that having a high-powered offense means almost nothing in the Big 12 unless you can stop the other team from scoring.

It seemed that no matter what the Bears did on offense last year, in the majority of the games it still wasn't enough to get the victory. Joe Klanderman looks to bring a new identity to this defense, bringing in multiple players from his previous team, along with solid, experienced players from major programs to solidify it.

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports

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