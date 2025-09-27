What Baylor nation is saying after win vs Oklahoma State
Baylor came out on top Saturday afternoon with a win over Oklahoma State, getting its first conference win of the season. In the first quarter, Baylor started to get off to a hot start, going on a 3-play 78-yard drive after Sawyer Robertson finds Kole Wilson for a 34-yard touchdown pass. Oklahoma State showed some fight and tied the game at 7 to end the first quarter.
The Cowboys, with the recent firing of longtime Head Coach Mike Gundy, definitely had some question marks about how the team would play and those questions were answered quickly as they kept themselves in the game in the first half, but Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson had three first-half touchdown passes. Sawyer ties former Oklahoma Heisman quarterback Kyler Murray with 4 straight games with 3 passing touchdowns, who did that back in 2018, the same year Murray won the Heisman trophy.
Roberton ended the game with 393 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns. Baylor wide receiver Josh Cameron led the team with 6 receptions and 98 receiving yards. Baylor running back Bryson Washington finished the game with 77 yards rushing on 10 carries for 7.7 per carry and 1 rushing touchdown.
The Baylor defense has been very questioned this season, as this is supposed to be an improved year with a lot of veterans on this defense but in Game 4, it still seems like they have some secondary covering issues, and down the line, that's not championship football. The Bears gave the Cowboys life throughout this game in critical situations where they needed to get off the field and couldn't.
Baylor LB Keaton Thomas ended today's game with 8 tackles on defense to lead all defenders for the Bears.
