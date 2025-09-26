Is Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson still a viable Heisman candidate?
Through four weeks, Sawyer Robertson has been one of college football’s most productive passers. However, his Heisman candidacy has seemingly lost some steam, after two losses at home to Auburn and Arizona State, both in primetime television spots. Baylor’s quarterback showed flashes in those games, but mistakes and missed opportunities on bigger platforms put a dent in the national perception. Still, in a Big 12 that’s wide open and lacking a runaway favorite, Robertson’s numbers and profile keep him in the conversation, with all the team goals for Baylor still being within reach for them.
This year, the Heisman field is as muddled as we’ve seen in years. With recent frontrunner and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer set to miss about a month with a hand injury, no one has established clear dominance. BetMGM currently lists 11 players with +1000 to +2000 odds on the Heisman, with Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza the only sub +1000 candidate at +650. Names like Dante Moore (Oregon), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Carson Beck (Miami), and Gunner Stockton (Georgia) crowd the leaderboard, while Robertson sits just outside the top-tier favorites. The lack of a runaway candidate means that a strong second half of the season could still vault him back into serious consideration.
On the field, Robertson is doing what he needs to do to remain relevant. He ranks second nationally in passing yards with 1,320 and leads all power conference quarterbacks, showing consistency in production despite Baylor’s ups and downs. He still has several national TV opportunities coming up, including games against potentially ranked opponents like TCU, led by sleeper Heisman candidate himself, Josh Hoover, and Utah with Devon Dampier. These matchups will be key to shaping perception; Robertson has the chance to show he can perform under pressure against top competition.
Lack of a runaway candidate is good for Robertson
The lack of a runaway candidate means that a strong second half of the season could still vault him back into serious consideration. Recent Heisman winners such as Jayden Daniels in 2024, Joe Burrow in 2019, or further back examples like Cam Newton in 2010 — or hey, a Robert Griffin III in 2011— started low or completely off the national radar to begin their seasons before eventually taking home the trophy.
With that, Robertson wouldn’t have to climb as far as some of them to regain legitimate Heisman candidate status. Between his Nike NIL deal, his Topps trading card, and the preseason hype he received from scouts and analysts alike, he’s already established a national profile. That visibility, combined with consistent on-field production, keeps him in a position to make a serious run, provided the rest of the season falls into place.
The Big 12 schedule itself works in his favor. Baylor has just one conference loss, and only Texas Tech and Iowa State remain unbeaten. While both would be tough opponents, it’s difficult to imagine either team running the table, which keeps the door open for Robertson to post gaudy stats in the remaining games. If Baylor finishes strong, the quarterback’s overall resume could remain impressive enough for Heisman voters to take notice.
That said, there are still areas for improvement. He’s thrown three interceptions in his past three games, and his ball placement can be inconsistent under pressure. Turnovers and lapses in execution have cost him in some of these tight games, and they could rear their head against in the latter part of the season. But Baylor’s offense throws enough to give him volume stats comparable to anyone in the country, and a few big performances could offset past mistakes in the eyes of voters.
Ultimately, Robertson’s Heisman campaign is still viable, but it requires a perfect storm of high-level play, Baylor wins, and clean execution. He may not be a favorite yet, but with a forgiving schedule, upcoming spotlight matchups, and a profile that already resonates nationally, Robertson can still make a case for an invite to New York. It’s far from guaranteed, or even more likely than not, but this stage is far from over.
