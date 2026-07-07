Key Takeaways from DJ Lagway's Media Availability

Big 12 media days is in the books, and it gave Baylor fans a glimpse into what they hope will be a bright future.

While most of the attention on the day went toward head coach Dave Aranda, it was also the first time we all got to see transfer quarterback DJ Lagway in the green and gold.

Lagway also spoke to the media and mused on his time since transferring to Baylor and what he thinks he has improved on since coming to the program.

What all did he have to say and what are the important things to take away from the new quarterback’s first time speaking as the face of the program?

Here are our takeaways from Lagway’s first big moment as the quarterback.

He’s Comfortable Early

In this day and age, transfers are normal. There is still, however, an adjustment period when it comes to moving from one program to another. Even if Lagway is relatively familiar with campus due to being a legacy player, there is going to be an adjustment for him.

The good news is that according to Lagway, he’s comfortable early.

“Yeah, man, I feel great. You know, I'm in the best place I've ever been mentally and physically, like, I'm excited, so excited for this year, man. I've been working on things that I've been meaning to work on since freshman year, and I'm excited to really put it all together,” Lagway said.

“You know, it's going to be fun. I've got a great group of guys, you know, to help me, so I'm excited for this to be great. Yeah, I said I learned a lot about just really how to take care of your body, you know, and how valuable that is, you know, the best ability is availability. You know, you hear that a lot, and when I experienced that, that was really the hardest moment of my career this far, you know, and not being able to be on the field with my guys and then being able to, okay, thrown into the fire, right, week one, not practicing at all the whole offseason and expect to play at a high level, you know, that really messed with me, but I'm just thankful for the experience because I wouldn't be up here today, you know, talking to y'all today if that didn't happen, so I'm thankful. Yeah, it's just, it feels good to be back in a great state of Texas, you know, and being close to family, you know, and building a, you know, relationship with my teammates that I've really never had with the team before, and I'm truly thankful for these guys, and they've pushed me so much physically, emotionally, and spiritually even, you know, and I'm thankful for these guys for sure.”

Furthermore it sounds like Lagway has taken it seriously in terms of building himself as a leader.

“Yeah, I'll say really just, you know, connecting outside of football, you know, that's the biggest thing is connecting, and I say just the countless memories that we've built outside of football, and it's just been huge, you know, I'm thankful for my guys, and I really genuinely love this team, and I'm excited to go out there and lay it on the line for them,” Lagway said.

New Team Mentality

This upcoming season is a big one at Baylor. They struggled mightily a season ago, and never threatened to compete for a spot at the top of the conference.

This year, Baylor is taking more of a mentality on to strike while the iron is hot, and that is led by their new quarterback.

“For sure, you know, as a team, our mentality is kill or be killed, you know, when you step on that field, step on that grass, you know, you gotta, it's you versus the person across from you,” Lagway said.

“That's kind of been the mentality as a team that we've built, you know, and I just love the way our team is, every single day we come in, we come in with a goal, we got, we got a goal in mind, you know, every single day, we just come in and try to work our hardest, and, you know, struggle one another every single day.”

Baylor’s first chance to go for the kill will be the first week of the season against a tough Auburn team that beat Baylor a season ago.

What Everyone Wants to Know

When a team pursues a quarterback as heavily as Baylor pursued DJ Lagway, the fanbase wants to know one thing first and foremost.

How excited are you to put the ball in the air? Who is going to put points on the scoreboard? Are you ready to make that adjustment immediately and try to light up the opposing defense?

For now, it sounds like Lagway shares some excitement for his new offense.

“Yeah, I'm excited to put the ball in the air, you know, and let it fly, you know, and throw it around. You know, I've seen what he did with Sawyer (Robertson), and him being top five in the country throwing the ball, so I'm excited, you know, just to go out there and just play free, have fun, and, you know, just learn from him,” Lagway said.

Some really, really good stuff from #Baylor coach Dave Aranda during Big 12 Media Days.



Aranda opens up about his roster-building mistakes in 2025, and it's led him to a new blueprint when building the Bears' roster.



STORY: https://t.co/G4Vnrj4k8s pic.twitter.com/4DHR8zpyQL — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) July 7, 2026