Caden Powell's Eligibility Ruling Completes Baylor's 2027 Roster

It was announced yesterday that Baylor big man Caden Powell was granted an extra year of college basketball eligibility as part of a collective lawsuit that included 15 players. This addition will be a great help for the Bears headed into the season, as Powell adds needed depth and experience while also being a great culture fit for Scott Drew.

Caden Powell played a massive role for the Bears in 2025-2026. | via Baylor Athletic

"Baylor basketball big man Caden Powell has been granted an extra year of eligibility and will be able to suit up for the Bears during the 2026-27 season.



Powell appeared in 34 games, averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds last season." @SicEm365 on X

Powell, a Waco native, got his chance last season to return home to the Bears following stints at Wyoming and Rice. He ended up playing a far bigger role than expected as center, as Juslin Bodo-Bodo suffered an injury pre-season, which took him out for the whole year. His role stayed the same throughout the year, especially after the underwhelming addition of James Nnaji.

Caden Powell got his start at Wyoming. | via Wyoming Athletics

What does Powell add to Baylor this season?

All the great Baylor teams of the past have had great roster depth. They were able to rotate heavily in games, which allowed them to continuously play that tenacious defense that spearheaded their winning for so long. They haven't had that depth in the past few years, and it has shown, especially last season, when Scott Drew was often forced to play eight-man or even seven-man rotations for most of the season. This year that changes, with Baylor having strong guard depth, strong wing depth, and, with the addition of Powell, strong big-man depth.

Scott Drew will look to get Baylor back into the NCAA tournament this year. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I don't expect Caden Powell to step right in and start this upcoming season, but I do expect him to play substantial minutes for the Bears. I don't believe that Caden Powell is starter quality for an elite-eight team in 2027, but he is definitely the type of quality great teams hold on their bench. That elite bench depth is what differs this 2027 Baylor team from 2026. A guy like Isaac Williams IV, who started often for the Bears last season, will come in and be a 6th man for this year of Baylor basketball.

Caden Powell with the slam against UTRGV early in the season. | via Baylor Athletics

The addition of Powell is really the cherry on top of a great rebuild of a squad that desperately needed it. Scott Drew kept the guys he wanted and let go of the guys he didn't think would add substantial value to the squad. For example, Dan Skillings Jr. may be granted a similar ruling as Powell was, but a reunion with Baylor seems very unlikely.

Baylor’s Dan Skillings has already received interest from Washington, Auburn , ASU, Seton Hall, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Miss state, GCU and Butler, his agent Scott Nichols told @thefieldof68.



Skillings spent his first three years at Cincinnati and averaged 9.4 points and 5.7… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 1, 2026