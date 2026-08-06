Skip to main content
Inside The Bears

Caden Powell's Eligibility Ruling Completes Baylor's 2027 Roster

Caden Powell's return gives Baylor crucial front court depth, making the Bears deeper and more complete for 2027.
Jacob Haddadin|
Caden Powell directing the defense against Cincy this past season.
Caden Powell directing the defense against Cincy this past season. | via Baylor Athletics

In this story:

Baylor Bears

It was announced yesterday that Baylor big man Caden Powell was granted an extra year of college basketball eligibility as part of a collective lawsuit that included 15 players. This addition will be a great help for the Bears headed into the season, as Powell adds needed depth and experience while also being a great culture fit for Scott Drew.

Caden Powell has played a massive role for the Bears this season.
Caden Powell played a massive role for the Bears in 2025-2026. | via Baylor Athletic
"Baylor basketball big man Caden Powell has been granted an extra year of eligibility and will be able to suit up for the Bears during the 2026-27 season.

Powell appeared in 34 games, averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds last season."
@SicEm365 on X

Powell, a Waco native, got his chance last season to return home to the Bears following stints at Wyoming and Rice. He ended up playing a far bigger role than expected as center, as Juslin Bodo-Bodo suffered an injury pre-season, which took him out for the whole year. His role stayed the same throughout the year, especially after the underwhelming addition of James Nnaji.

Caden Powell got his start at Wyoming.
Caden Powell got his start at Wyoming. | via Wyoming Athletics

What does Powell add to Baylor this season?

All the great Baylor teams of the past have had great roster depth. They were able to rotate heavily in games, which allowed them to continuously play that tenacious defense that spearheaded their winning for so long. They haven't had that depth in the past few years, and it has shown, especially last season, when Scott Drew was often forced to play eight-man or even seven-man rotations for most of the season. This year that changes, with Baylor having strong guard depth, strong wing depth, and, with the addition of Powell, strong big-man depth.

scott drew
Scott Drew will look to get Baylor back into the NCAA tournament this year. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I don't expect Caden Powell to step right in and start this upcoming season, but I do expect him to play substantial minutes for the Bears. I don't believe that Caden Powell is starter quality for an elite-eight team in 2027, but he is definitely the type of quality great teams hold on their bench. That elite bench depth is what differs this 2027 Baylor team from 2026. A guy like Isaac Williams IV, who started often for the Bears last season, will come in and be a 6th man for this year of Baylor basketball.

Caden Powell with the slam against UTRGV early in the season.
Caden Powell with the slam against UTRGV early in the season. | via Baylor Athletics

The addition of Powell is really the cherry on top of a great rebuild of a squad that desperately needed it. Scott Drew kept the guys he wanted and let go of the guys he didn't think would add substantial value to the squad. For example, Dan Skillings Jr. may be granted a similar ruling as Powell was, but a reunion with Baylor seems very unlikely.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jacob Haddadin
JACOB HADDADIN

Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.

Share on XFollow JacobHaddadinU
Home/Men's Basketball