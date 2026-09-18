Baylor Football remains without their big offseason addition, DJ Lagway, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against Auburn but is expected to make a full recovery soon.

This means it is again up to backup Nate Bennett to step up and lead the Bears to their second win of the season.

Here are four predictions for Baylor's home game against the Bulldogs.

Baylor wins comfortably, but it isn't a blowout

Both of these teams boast solid defenses; the Bears have only allowed 20 points across two games, while the Bulldogs have also shown flashes, logging 3 interceptions in a half against LSU last week.

Barring some late fourth-quarter shenanigans, I expect this one to be much more low-scoring than the home opener.

Louisiana Tech will also be out of usual form, missing their starting quarterback after a throwing hand fracture. I expect the Baylor defense to have another impressive performance, keeping the Bulldogs out of the game even if the Bears offense gets to a slow start.

Bennett still throws multiple picks

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Discipline and vivid vision are a hard thing to completely correct over one week of practice, and Bennett still has a lot to work on in those categories.

He threw two ugly picks against Prairie View last week, and his opposition has only gotten better. I expect him to have another solid game where he gets the job done, but there might be some more turnovers along the way.

Aranda leans on his weapons

Baylor has phenomenal talent across the offense in guys like Gavin Freeman and running backs Dawson Pendergrass and Caden Knighten, they will continue to be a big part of the game plan to take the pressure of the backup signal caller.

Freeman will get another 8+ targets, and the runningbacks will combine for another 175-200 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LA Tech's Kukuk keeps it close early on

Trey Kukuk went 4-1 when starting games last season; he is certainly more experienced than people might give him credit for. Baylor's defensive line will keep him contained, but the secondary has allowed some big plays.

His experience and the overall confidence the Bulldogs have built thus far in the season will help them to a strong start before the Bears inevitably pull away late in the first half or early in the second.

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