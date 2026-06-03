'Never Again': Baylor Basketball Coach Scott Drew Never Wants to Go Down Same Road

After getting knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by the Duke Blue Devils in Round 2 for the fourth year in a row, Baylor suffered what every school hopes to never face — loss of the entire roster. Entering the 2025-26 season, the Bears didn't return a single player from its 2024-25 roster. Five-star guards VJ Edgecombe (NBA Draft) and Rob Wright (BYU) weren't on the team, and Scott Drew had to turn elsewhere.

Drew thought he had the pieces to contend in 2025-26, but Baylor's season ended in disappointment after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The additions of Michael Rataj, Dan Skillings, and Obi Agbim didn't work out the way they were supposed to. Rataj was the big addition, but ended up coming off the bench as the season wore on.

After experiencing first-hand how difficult it is, Drew hopes to never have to deal with that again.

“Hopefully we never go down that direction again,” Drew told the Tribune-Herald. “Let other people figure that out.”

Roster retention was key for next season

After losing every player from the roster two seasons ago, Baylor made the big announcement that it retained seven players from its roster this past year.

The big piece being Isaac Williams, who agreed to a two-year deal with Baylor, being the most improved player on the Bears' team from start to finish. Another piece coming back to Baylor is shot-blocker Juslin Bodo Bodo, who you could view as another transfer portal addition.

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Due to injury, Bodo Bodo never played a game for Baylor last season. But he was around the program and learned the culture — he knows what the Bears are all about and how Scott Drew handles things. Bodo Bodo was a fierce defensive presence in the Big South, earning Defensive Player of the Year in two seasons in a row.

Young guns like Andre Iguodala II, Maikcol Perez and Mayo Soyoye are all back after taking redshirt seasons.

Adding talent is icing on the cake

Retention of the roster was the key, but Drew had to make improvements from his 17-17 team. Cameron Carr (NBA Draft) and Tounde Yessoufou (St. John's) starred last season, and will no longer be with the team.

Drew went out and added shooting, which lacked last season, adding both Brett Decker Jr. and Isaac Celiscar from the portal. A playmaking point guard in Kayden Mingo, and a defensive threat, who can rebound the ball, in Evan Chatman.

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Then Drew was able to land three prospects in the 2026 class, two of which could play a big role next season. Five-star Dylan Mingo was the headliner, and barring health issues, Mingo could slot into the 'star' role for Baylor. Elijah Williams, the son of NBA coach Monty Williams, is also an explosive athlete and should see playing time.

With all the additions in Waco ahead of next season, Baylor should be improved, and has a chance to battle back into the NCAA Tournament.