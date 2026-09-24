Baylor Basketball Offers Bear Acy, Son of Former Bears Great Quincy Acy

With a name like "Bear" from a father who played for Baylor, it almost seems the perfect pairing. When that young man is a five-star recruit for the 2029 season and the #7 overall prospect in the country, he's likely to garner attention. The Baylor Bears have offered Bear Acy the chance to play with them and only time will tell what Acy's decision will ultimately be.

Consider Quincy Acy as his Son's Trailer for Baylor

Mar 10, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears forward Quincy Acy (4) dunks the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the finals of the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center. Missouri defeated Baylor 90-75. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, big shoes to fill. Bear's father Quincy Acy played with Baylor from 2008-2012 and whether rebounds or dunks, he always seemed to be attacking the rim. Throughout his career at forward, Quincy Acy was pretty dependable at getting 10 points a game, defensive and offensive rebounds, and a block or two each time out. Acy being the athletic and energetic defensive menace to opposing offenses even got him All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors for the 2011-12 season.

LIke Father, Like Son

Dec 04, 2012; Waco, Tx, USA; A general view of the court before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Northwestern Wildcats at the Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's the thing though; Bear could be even better. At 6'7" he's got the size as a guard, as a 2029 prospect he's still young enough to develop and hone his craft, and with a father like Quincy Acy he's got the right kind of role model and and teacher. With the offer being extended to Bear by Baylor, it assuredly won't be the only offer that the five-star recruit receives.

The hope is that it's the one that he accepts. However, signing with Baylor would only further increase the ranking of the Bears' current projected recruiting class for 2029, and that's only a good thing.

Baylor's History of Legacy

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Drew is a legacy himself, the son of Hall of Fame coach Homer Drew. Serving as and assistant coach to his father at Valparaiso before taking the Baylor coaching position in 2003, Drew would coach Quincy Acy through all four of his seasons with the Bears.

A unique opportunity presents itself as Drew has the chance to add "coached multiple generations of the same family" to his already impressive resume if Bear is to sign. While there are other legacy players for various sports at Baylor, (Trevor Laurence Linebacker for the Bears football team being among them), adding another would only further cement the bond of team and family.

"Bear Acy, the Baylor Bear" Has a Nice Ring to It

Jan 11, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears fans dressed in bear suits cheer during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at The Ferrell Center. Baylor won 88-62. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like his father Quincy, Bear has great length and overall size. Acy's long frame allows him to be highly disruptive in passing lanes, create deflections, and block shots, and can be a vital asset to the Bears team.

At the same time, being 6'7" tall allows Acy to be a two-way player who can both protect and attack the basket only ever being a step or two away at a moment's notice. The sky is the limit for the Bears in the future, and if Acy were to sign, the future only looks brighter.

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