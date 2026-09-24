Baylor Basketball Offers Bear Acy, Son of Former Bears Great Quincy Acy
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With a name like "Bear" from a father who played for Baylor, it almost seems the perfect pairing. When that young man is a five-star recruit for the 2029 season and the #7 overall prospect in the country, he's likely to garner attention. The Baylor Bears have offered Bear Acy the chance to play with them and only time will tell what Acy's decision will ultimately be.
Consider Quincy Acy as his Son's Trailer for Baylor
Yes, big shoes to fill. Bear's father Quincy Acy played with Baylor from 2008-2012 and whether rebounds or dunks, he always seemed to be attacking the rim. Throughout his career at forward, Quincy Acy was pretty dependable at getting 10 points a game, defensive and offensive rebounds, and a block or two each time out. Acy being the athletic and energetic defensive menace to opposing offenses even got him All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors for the 2011-12 season.
LIke Father, Like Son
Here's the thing though; Bear could be even better. At 6'7" he's got the size as a guard, as a 2029 prospect he's still young enough to develop and hone his craft, and with a father like Quincy Acy he's got the right kind of role model and and teacher. With the offer being extended to Bear by Baylor, it assuredly won't be the only offer that the five-star recruit receives.
The hope is that it's the one that he accepts. However, signing with Baylor would only further increase the ranking of the Bears' current projected recruiting class for 2029, and that's only a good thing.
Baylor's History of Legacy
Scott Drew is a legacy himself, the son of Hall of Fame coach Homer Drew. Serving as and assistant coach to his father at Valparaiso before taking the Baylor coaching position in 2003, Drew would coach Quincy Acy through all four of his seasons with the Bears.
A unique opportunity presents itself as Drew has the chance to add "coached multiple generations of the same family" to his already impressive resume if Bear is to sign. While there are other legacy players for various sports at Baylor, (Trevor Laurence Linebacker for the Bears football team being among them), adding another would only further cement the bond of team and family.
"Bear Acy, the Baylor Bear" Has a Nice Ring to It
Like his father Quincy, Bear has great length and overall size. Acy's long frame allows him to be highly disruptive in passing lanes, create deflections, and block shots, and can be a vital asset to the Bears team.
At the same time, being 6'7" tall allows Acy to be a two-way player who can both protect and attack the basket only ever being a step or two away at a moment's notice. The sky is the limit for the Bears in the future, and if Acy were to sign, the future only looks brighter.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague