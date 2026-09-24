Utah vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

If you haven't been paying attention to the Utah Utes, it's time to give them a look. They're 3-0 to start the season and have won their last two games against Arkansas and Utah State by a combined score of 76-10.

They'll begin their Big 12 schedule in Week 4 when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones, who are 2-1 to start the year.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Utah vs. Iowa State Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Utah -7.5 (-110)

Iowa State +7.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Utah -345

Iowa State +275

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-109)

Utah vs. Iowa State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jack Thrive Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Utah record: 3-0

Iowa State record: 2-1

Utah vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Utah is 2-0 against the spread in the last two meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 2-0 in the last two meetings between these two teams

Utah is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Utah's last 10 games

Iowa State is 4-6 in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Iowa State's last 10 games

Utah vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch

Devon Dampier, QB - Utah Utes

Devon Dampier is a big reason why Utah is off to a 3-0 start. He has completed 71.6% of passes for 690 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. he has also run the ball for 114 times and two touchdowns. If he can keep up this level of play in conference play, the Utes are going to be contenders in the Big 12.

Utah vs. Iowa State Prediction and Best Bet

I've been high on Utah all season, and I have no intention of jumping off their bandwagon quite yet. Their defense is sixth in the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.6 yards per snap. Their offense has also been fantastic, averaging 6.7 yards per play, and Devon Dampier has proven to be a true offensive threat.

I have some concerns about Iowa State's offense, which managed just 255 yards of total offense against the Hawkeyes a couple of weeks ago.

I'll lay the points with the Utes in this one.

Pick: Utah -7.5 (-110) via Caesars

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