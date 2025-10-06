Baylor makes final cut for explosive 2027 quarterback-athlete Karece Hoyt
One of the most dynamic underclassmen in Texas high school football has Baylor squarely in his sights.
Four-star Class of 2027 athlete Karece Hoyt, a do-it-all playmaker from Frisco Lone Star High School, announced his top five schools this week — a list headlined by Baylor alongside Texas Tech, Kansas State, Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M.
For the Bears, making Hoyt’s shortlist is another encouraging sign of momentum on the recruiting trail.
Standing 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Hoyt is projected primarily as a dual-threat quarterback at the next level but has lined up all over the field — quarterback, running back, receiver, safety, and even on special teams.
Through just three games this season, he’s totaled 898 yards and 12 touchdowns, showing the kind of explosive versatility that makes him one of the most sought-after prospects in Texas.
That fast start builds on a spectacular 2023 campaign in which Hoyt racked up 4,855 total yards and 55 total touchdowns, completing 67% of his passes while rushing for more than 1,500 yards with 21 touchdowns on the ground.
He earned District Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors and later captured All-State MVP recognition, solidifying his reputation as a multi-positional weapon who can change a game with either his arm or his legs.
For Baylor, Hoyt’s profile fits perfectly within the program’s evolving offensive identity under coordinator Jake Spavital.
The Bears have emphasized tempo, mobility, and vertical aggression in the passing game — a system that continues to pay off under quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
Now in his second year as starter, Robertson currently leads the nation in passing yards (2,058), completions (158), and touchdown passes (19), ranking ahead of Heisman contenders like Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (16) and Oregon’s Dante Moore (14).
That surge has not only put Baylor among the top statistical offenses in the Big 12 but also strengthened its reputation as a place where quarterbacks can thrive.
Hoyt’s skill set mirrors many of the same traits Baylor has maximized in recent seasons — strong decision-making, natural leadership, and the athletic ability to extend plays.
Off the field, his 3.8 GPA and reputation for maturity add to his appeal as a high-upside prospect capable of leading a locker room as well as an offense.
If Baylor can keep pace in his recruitment, Hoyt could eventually headline the Bears’ 2027 class — a homegrown, dual-threat quarterback from the heart of Texas who represents both the program’s recruiting reach and its offensive vision for the future.