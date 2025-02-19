Boise State head coach Leon Rice, point guard Alvaro Cardenas want to see ExtraMile Arena rocking for New Mexico
The Boise State men’s basketball team holds an 11-1 record at home this season, but the energy at ExtraMile Arena has been lackluster at times throughout Mountain West Conference play.
Following a January game against San Diego State — the Broncos’ lone home loss — Mark Zeigler of The San Diego Union-Tribune jokingly called the venue ‘ExtraQuiet Arena.’
Boise State has endured several boisterous opposing crowds this season at Utah State’s Smith Spectrum, New Mexico’s The Pit, San Diego State’s Viejas Arena and even Colorado State’s Moby Arena.
Broncos head coach Leon Rice and point guard Alvaro Cardenas want to see ExtraMile rocking at 8 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night when MWC-leading New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) comes to town. Boise State (17-8, 9-5) needs a victory to keep its slim NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive.
“We’re desperate for it,” Cardenas said of playing in front of an electric crowd. “We need ExtraMile to be packed, for our fans to come, for our students to pack out the student section. It really, really makes a difference.”
Added Rice: “It’s huge, because you look at the opponents we have. I mean you go to those places, and holy cow. … Some of the best places to play in the country are in this league, and we need that here. We need that.”
ExtraMile Arena has been an intimidating venue in the not-too-distant past.
Cardenas, who spent three seasons at San Jose State before transferring to Boise State, noted that ExtraMile can get quite loud.
“People have been coming to games and we’ve had a couple big games, but it hasn’t been the really packed out ExtraMile Arena that I’ve experienced all the times playing here,” Cardenas said. “We really need the support from fans to keep believing and help us win those six big games that we’ve got left.”
The Broncos, who sit alone in fifth place in the MWC standings, have upcoming home games against New Mexico, Utah State (22-4, 12-3) and Colorado State (16-9, 10-4) to close the regular season. The three critical matchups could be the final games at ExtraMile for senior leaders Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley and Cardenas.
“You’ve got Tyson Degenhart, who’s been an icon of this program. These are his last three games. We need to appreciate him,” Rice said. “We’ve got Al and O’Mar, who have not been here as long as (Degenhart), but they couldn’t be better ambassadors for the program, couldn’t be better teammates, couldn’t be better people. They’ve done some great things basketball-wise here.
“I think it’s a tribute to them to come out, but it also helps this team and this program. You want us to win? Well, availability is the best ability. We need you there. When we get crowds here, it really, really helps us.”