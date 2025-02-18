Boise State Broncos ON SI

KenPom rankings: Boise State dips to No. 50 ahead of must-win game against New Mexico

Broncos rank fourth in KenPom among Mountain West teams

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice.
Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Boise State men’s basketball team has backed itself into a corner. 

Sitting in fifth place in the Mountain West Conference standings with six regular-season games remaining, the Broncos (17-8, 9-5) are on the fringe of NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.

To return to the bubble, Boise State must defeat MWC-leading New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) at 8 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Lobos blasted the Broncos at The Pit last month, 84-65. 

Boise State, which tumbled to No. 50 in the KenPom rankings following a 64-47 loss at San Diego State (17-6, 10-4), needs to win its final six regular-season games to return to the bubble. The MWC Tournament will likely be the Broncos’ best chance at securing a fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid. 

New Mexico is the top-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 38, followed by No. 42 San Diego State, No. 49 Utah State (22-4, 12-3), Boise State and No. 71 Colorado State (16-9, 10-4).

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 38

Overall record: 22-4

Net rating: +17.48

Offensive rating: 70

Defensive rating: 26

Strength of schedule: 80

San Diego State

Overall rating: 42

Overall record: 17-6

Net rating: +16.59

Offensive rating: 127

Defensive rating: 7

Strength of schedule: 59

Utah State

Overall rating: 49

Overall record: 22-4

Net rating: +15.61

Offensive rating: 18

Defensive rating: 117

Strength of schedule: 89

Boise State

Overall rating: 50

Overall record: 17-8

Net rating: +15.60

Offensive rating: 53

Defensive rating: 59

Strength of schedule: 87

Colorado State

Overall rating: 71

Overall record: 16-9

Net rating: +11.65

Offensive rating: 65

Defensive rating: 88

Strength of schedule: 86

Nevada

Overall rating: 74

Overall record: 15-10

Net rating: +10.96

Offensive rating: 72

Defensive rating: 89

Strength of schedule: 96

UNLV

Overall rating: 96

Overall record: 14-12

Net rating: +6.79

Offensive rating: 136

Defensive rating: 81

Strength of schedule: 82

San Jose State

Overall rating: 171

Overall record: 12-15

Net rating: -0.37

Offensive rating: 140

Defensive rating: 211

Strength of schedule: 93

Wyoming

Overall rating: 175

Overall record: 11-15

Net rating: -.0.89

Offensive rating: 232

Defensive rating: 125

Strength of schedule: 75

Fresno State

Overall rating: 256

Overall record: 5-21

Net rating: -7.50

Offensive rating: 295

Defensive rating: 192

Strength of schedule: 73

Air Force

Overall rating: 310

Overall record: 3-22

Net rating: -12.53

Offensive rating: 305

Defensive rating: 281

Strength of schedule: 99

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI.

