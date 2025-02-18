KenPom rankings: Boise State dips to No. 50 ahead of must-win game against New Mexico
The Boise State men’s basketball team has backed itself into a corner.
Sitting in fifth place in the Mountain West Conference standings with six regular-season games remaining, the Broncos (17-8, 9-5) are on the fringe of NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.
To return to the bubble, Boise State must defeat MWC-leading New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) at 8 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena. The Lobos blasted the Broncos at The Pit last month, 84-65.
Boise State, which tumbled to No. 50 in the KenPom rankings following a 64-47 loss at San Diego State (17-6, 10-4), needs to win its final six regular-season games to return to the bubble. The MWC Tournament will likely be the Broncos’ best chance at securing a fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid.
New Mexico is the top-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 38, followed by No. 42 San Diego State, No. 49 Utah State (22-4, 12-3), Boise State and No. 71 Colorado State (16-9, 10-4).
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 38
Overall record: 22-4
Net rating: +17.48
Offensive rating: 70
Defensive rating: 26
Strength of schedule: 80
San Diego State
Overall rating: 42
Overall record: 17-6
Net rating: +16.59
Offensive rating: 127
Defensive rating: 7
Strength of schedule: 59
Utah State
Overall rating: 49
Overall record: 22-4
Net rating: +15.61
Offensive rating: 18
Defensive rating: 117
Strength of schedule: 89
Boise State
Overall rating: 50
Overall record: 17-8
Net rating: +15.60
Offensive rating: 53
Defensive rating: 59
Strength of schedule: 87
Colorado State
Overall rating: 71
Overall record: 16-9
Net rating: +11.65
Offensive rating: 65
Defensive rating: 88
Strength of schedule: 86
Nevada
Overall rating: 74
Overall record: 15-10
Net rating: +10.96
Offensive rating: 72
Defensive rating: 89
Strength of schedule: 96
UNLV
Overall rating: 96
Overall record: 14-12
Net rating: +6.79
Offensive rating: 136
Defensive rating: 81
Strength of schedule: 82
San Jose State
Overall rating: 171
Overall record: 12-15
Net rating: -0.37
Offensive rating: 140
Defensive rating: 211
Strength of schedule: 93
Wyoming
Overall rating: 175
Overall record: 11-15
Net rating: -.0.89
Offensive rating: 232
Defensive rating: 125
Strength of schedule: 75
Fresno State
Overall rating: 256
Overall record: 5-21
Net rating: -7.50
Offensive rating: 295
Defensive rating: 192
Strength of schedule: 73
Air Force
Overall rating: 310
Overall record: 3-22
Net rating: -12.53
Offensive rating: 305
Defensive rating: 281
Strength of schedule: 99