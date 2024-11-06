Boise State lands class of 2026 commitment from Washington shooting guard Brady Hennig
The Boise State men’s basketball team received its first known commitment for the class of 2026 from Brady Hennig, a shooting guard out of Washington’s Mount Si High School.
The 6-foot-7 Hennig also held offers from Montana State, Southern Utah and Weber State. Hennig announced the commitment on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.
“I am very excited to announce that I have received an offer and have committed to Boise State University!,” Hennig wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and everyone who has supported me. I would also like to thank coach (Leon) Rice and the rest of his staff for the opportunity!”
Hennig shot 42 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore, making 39 of 92 attempts. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for a loaded Mount Si team that also featured Hennig’s older brother, Trevor. With the Hennigs leading the way, Mount Si captured the Washington Class 4A state title a season ago.
Trevor Hennig, now a freshman guard for Weber State, was tabbed as the Big Sky Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year by Mid-Major Madness.
The Broncos, who have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three years, open the 2024-25 season at 7 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night with a matchup against Oakland at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State was picked to win the Mountain West Conference in the preseason coaches poll for the first time in program history.