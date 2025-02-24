Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart, Pearson Carmichael receive Mountain West weekly awards
After picking up crucial Mountain West men’s basketball victories over New Mexico and Nevada, Boise State swept the conference’s weekly awards.
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart was voted MWC Player of the Week while freshman wing Pearson Carmichael earned his first Freshman of the Week honor, the conference announced Monday morning.
In Boise State’s (19-8, 11-5) 86-78 victory over MWC-leading New Mexico (22-5, 14-2), Degenhart scored a career-high 32 points with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Carmichael made his first college start against the Lobos and netted 21 points — also a career-high — with five rebounds.
Carmichael was the first Broncos freshman to score 20 or more points in a game since Degenhart.
“He’s just been steadily getting better and more confident,” head coach Leon Rice said of Carmichael after the game. “It was like ‘All right, time to be a dude.’
“And we take Tyson for granted. The guy goes and gets 32 (points) off 16 shots, that’s pretty dang efficient. When you’ve got him out there, you feel pretty good.”
Three days later, Degenhart tallied 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal as the Broncos held on for a 70-69 road win over Nevada (15-12, 7-9). The Wolf Pack limited Carmichael to two points, two rebounds and one assist.
A 6-foot-7 offensive weapon from Summit High School in Bend, Oregon, Carmichael is averaging 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range in 12 games. He had his redshirt pulled 15 games into the season.
Carmichael is the first Bronco to win MWC Freshman of the Week since Degenhart, who earned the honor nine times during the 2021-22 season.
Degenhart, a four-year standout, leads Boise State at 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also won MWC Player of the Week in November.
Degenhart is the fifth Bronco to earn multiple MWC Player of the Week honors in the same season, joining Derrick Alston Jr. (twice in 2020-21), Chandler Hutchison (three times in 2017-18), James Webb III (three times in 2015-16) and Derrick Marks (three times 2012-13; four times in 2014-15).
Boise State, which sits at No. 46 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings, has a massive upcoming home game against Utah State (24-4, 14-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena.
The Aggies will be going for the regular-season sweep of the Broncos as they chase New Mexico in the conference standings.