Boise State to participate in 2025 Maui Invitational
For the first time in program history, the Boise State men’s basketball team will compete in the Maui Invitational.
The Broncos were a late addition to the 2025 Maui Invitational field, which also includes Arizona State (Big 12), Chaminade (Pacific West), North Carolina State (ACC), Seton Hall (Big East), Texas (SEC), USC (Big Ten) and Washington State (WCC). Boise State is replacing fellow Mountain West Conference representative UNLV.
The addition of Boise State was first announced Thursday morning by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The Broncos later confirmed the news on X.
The 2025 Maui Invitational will run November 24-26 at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Founded in 1984, the Maui Invitational quickly became one of the premier early-season college basketball tournaments.
Auburn won the 2024 tournament title by defeating Memphis in the championship game, 90-76. The SEC-leading Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
Purdue captured the 2023 Maui Invitational title and made it all the way to the NCAA Tournament national championship game.
Boise State has been a regular participant in early-season tournaments under head coach Leon Rice.
The Broncos were the runners-up at November’s Cayman Islands Classic while also competing in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational (Orlando, Florida), the 2022 Myrtle Beach Invitational (Conway South Carolina) and the 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic (Charleston, South Carolina).
Boise State has reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons.
The 2025 Maui Invitational field is a bit weaker than previous years due to the upstart Players Era Festival, which also runs Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas.
The Players Era Festival began in 2024 with eight teams and will expand to 18 participants in 2025. Each school receives at least $1 million in NIL funds.
The 18 participants in the 2025 Players Era Festival are:
Alabama (SEC)
Auburn (SEC)
Baylor (Big 12)
Creighton (Big East)
Gonzaga (WCC)
Houston (Big 12)
Iowa State (Big 12)
Kansas (Big 12)
Michigan (Big Ten)
Notre Dame (ACC)
Oregon (Big Ten)
Rutgers (Big Ten)
San Diego State (MWC)
St. John’s (Big East)
Saint Joseph’s (Atlantic 10)
Syracuse (ACC)
Tennessee (SEC)
Texas A&M (SEC)
