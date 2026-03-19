Could Boise State target star Mountain West point guard in transfer portal?

During the last two offseasons, the Boise State men’s basketball team found its starting point guard in the transfer portal.

After spending three years at San Jose State, Alvaro Cardenas transferred to Boise State for the 2024-25 season and averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Cardenas, who now plays professional basketball in Europe, set the Broncos’ single-season assists record with 256.

To replace Cardenas, Boise State landed former UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews last April. Andrews averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds in his final college season for the Broncos, who finished 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Without an heir apparent to Andrews on the roster, Boise State and head coach Leon Rice will likely return to the portal to find next year’s starting point guard. And Rice might go back to the San Jose State well to secure Andrews’ replacement.

Colby Garland, a third-team all-Mountain West selection for the Spartans, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from LeagueRDY’s Sam Kayser. The 6-foot Garland has one year of eligibility remaining.

Garland put up 20.3 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his lone season with San Jose State. He shot 49 percent from the floor, 37 percent from beyond the arc and 85 percent at the foul line.

In three games against the Broncos, Garland averaged 17.3 points, four assists and 1.3 assists. He torched Boise State for 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in an 84-74 victory at the MWC Tournament that ended the Broncos’ season.

An Arkansas native, Garland helped lead Magnolia High School to a pair of state titles. He spent one season at basketball powerhouse Link Academy and signed with Drake, where he averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in a reserve role as a freshman.

Garland then transferred to Longwood and tallied 12.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds during his sophomore season. He transferred again last offseason and landed with head coach Tim Miles at San Jose State.

Garland scored 20 or more points in his final 12 games with the Spartans. He had a pair of 30-point games against UC Santa Barbara and San Diego State.

The Broncos have two potential returnees at point guard in Aginaldo Neto and Julian Bowie.

Neto was Andrews’ primary backup and averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds. Bowie missed most of last season after stepping away from the team following his father’s passing.

Garland would be a plug-and-play starter at point guard for the Broncos, who are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer.